Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, January 9, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Tony Colohan, Ballyshannon / Dublin

- Annie Feely, Donegal Town

- John Logue, Donegal Town / Cloghan

- Tommy Mac Bride, Maynooth, Kildare / Mountcharles

- Thomas Stewart, Strabane, Tyrone / Lifford

- Margaret Wynne, Killybegs

- Ethna Fox, Churchill

- Eamonn Farrelly, Raphoe/Dublin

- Alexander G. Flood, Bundoran

- Aidan Hegarty, Donegal Town

- Celine Hennigan, Killybegs/Ardara

- Sadie McDermott, Arranmore/Glasgow

- William (Bill) O’Donnell, Cork/Clonmany

- Rita Redmond (Bannon), Bundoran/ Dublin

- Denis Bonnar, Stranorlar

- Paddy Gallagher, Kinlough

Tony Colohan, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon /Pembroke Street, Dublin

The peaceful death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Colohan, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon and formerly Pembroke Street, Dublin.

Much loved partner of Loretta Cullen dear father of Emma (Jez) David (Ruth) Ben (Jill) Adored grandfather of Ollie, Charlie, Mia, Maeve, and Molly, brothers Michael, John, sister Sheila, aunt Sheila, extended Colohan and Cullen Family. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

His remains will repose at the family home on Sunday from 2pm until 8pm for family and close friends. The house is private at all other times.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Mass of the Resurrection, followed by interment in Abbey Cemetery.

Face coverings and no handshaking at all times. Please observe Covid-19 regulations and in the hope of keeping the family and community safe, those wishing to pay their respect while maintaining social distancing can do so as the cortege makes the journey to St Patrick's church.

Funeral mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Family Flowers donations if so desired to North West Hospice c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral director, Belleek.

Annie Feely, Drumenagh, Donegal Town

The death has occurred, peacefully at home, of Annie Feely, Drumenagh, Donegal Town.

Her remains are reposing at the late residence.

Removal to St Mary’s Church, Killymard at 6.30pm Sunday.

Funeral Mass at 11.00am Monday with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, house private to family and friends only, please.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu to Donegal Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Faulkner Funeral Directors.

John Logue, Ballyboyle, Donegal Town / Cloghan



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of John, Ballyboyle, Donegal Town and late of Letterhillue, Cloghan.

Predeceased by his wife Mary, he is deeply regretted by his brothers-in-law, cousins, extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass at 1.30 pm on Sunday in St Agatha's Church, Clar, with internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal

The house is strictly private to immediate family only. Please adhere to Government Guidelines regarding wearing face-masks, hand shaking and social distancing.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to The Renal Unit, c/o Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

Tommy Mac Bride, Maynooth, Kildare / Mountcharles, Donegal

The death has occurred peacefully in New York of Thomas (Tommy) MacBride, Forest Hills, New York / Maynooth, Co. Kildare and formerly of Mountcharles.

Predeceased by his wife Peggy, he will be sadly missed by his sisters Rose, Anne, Breege, Eibhlin and Kathleen Angela and by brothers-in-law Russ and Gerry, adored grandchildren Madeleine and Aidan, daughter-in-law Jessica and by his nieces Alanna, Crona, Eanya and Deirdre and nephew Fergus, and sisters-in-law Harriet and Nancy, neighbours, friends and extended family.

A teacher in Ireland, London, and New York, past president of the Donegal Association of New York, passionate Irish speaker/Gaeilgeoir, avid photographer, historian, and grammarian.

Family flowers only by request.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Thomas Stewart, 34 Lisnafin Park, Strabane, Tyrone / Lifford

The death has occurred at Altnagelvin Hospital of Thomas Stewart, 34 Lisnafin Park, Strabane, Tyrone and formerly of Lifford.

Beloved husband of the late Rosemary, much loved father of Annette, John, Stevie and Shona, and brother of Patrick, Michael, Jean, Kathleen and the late Hugo and Angus. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 11.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with current restrictions the house is private to family and friends only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to please to Chest, Heart & Stroke.

Margaret Wynne, Church Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Margaret Wynne, Church Road, Killybegs.

Sadly missed by her nephew Raymond, niece Mary, relatives and many close friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-mary-of-the-visitation-church-killybegs

Current Covid restrictions apply at all times. House and Funeral Strictly private to family only please.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital care of any family member or Mc Brearty Funeral Directors.

Ethna Fox, Stackarnagh, Churchill



The peaceful death has taken place at Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Ethna Fox neé McElhinney, formerly of Stackarnagh, Churchill.

Pre-deceased by her parents Paddy and Celine, brother Anto and sister Trisha, Belfast. Sadly missed by loving husband Hugh, daughter Claire and son Paddy, brother Patrick, Wales, sisters Carmel, Angela and Paula, Belfast, son-in-law Stewart, daughter-in-law Nicola, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends, neighbours and the staff of Brentwood Manor Nursing Home.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter Claire and husband Stewarts’ residence at Mountain Top, Letterkenny. House strictly private please.

Funeral from there on Sunday to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 1pm Requiem Mass which can be viewed on the Church of the Irish Martyrs Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs. Interment will take place afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Alzheimer Society Donegal c/o any family member.

Eamonn Farrelly, Raphoe/Dublin

The sudden death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Eamonn Farrelly, 22 Cathedral Hill, Raphoe and formerly Rialto, Dublin.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, his sons and daughters Eamonn, Andrew, Tina and Selina, his grandchildren, his three sisters Helen, Pauline and Joan and all his extended family and friends.

Funeral Service will take place on Sunday at 1pm at Kelly’s Funeral Home with Private Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, County Cavan. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Lung Foundation c/o The Farrelly Family.

Alexander G. Flood, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Alexander (Alec) G. Flood, Church Rd., Bundoran. He died on Sunday, January 2 in Arizona, USA while visiting family.

He died of complications after emergency surgery and was well cared for by the local hospital staff and family members Catherine and Pacelli.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret (Peggy), survived by his children, Pacelli (Wicklow), Kevin (Thailand), Raphael (Sweden), Enda (Kansas) and Catherine (Arizona), his daughter-in-law Prafulla and son-in-law Tom, four grandchildren Conor, Pearse, Kiera and Colin, sister Alice (Antrim) and brother Patrick (Galway), nieces and nephews. He died as he lived life, traveling the world and being with family for the holidays.

Remembrance Mass was celebrated in Bundoran, Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea on Monday, January 3.

A Church service was held in Chandler, AZ at Valley of the Sun, Funeral Home Wednesday, January 5. Final arrangements for funeral mass in Bundoran and final resting place in Tubbercurry to be arranged in late spring. Details to follow when available. Donations in his memory, if desired, can be made to the St Vincent De Paul.

Aidan Hegarty, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Aidan Hegarty, 17 Marian Villas, Donegal Town.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Celine Hennigan, Killybegs/Ardara

The death has occurred of Celine Hennigan Nee Gallagher, Stragar, Killybegs and formerly of Meenakillew, Ardara.

Funeral from there on Sunday Morning at 10.30am going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Wake and removal private to family and close friends only please.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines including hand shaking and mask wearing.

Sadie McDermott, Arranmore/Glasgow

The peaceful death has occurred in her home in Glasgow of Sadie McDermott (née McGowan), formerly of Arranmore Island, Co Donegal

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

William (Bill) O’Donnell, Cork/Clonmany

The death has occurred of William (Bill) O’Donnell, (Carrigaline and late of Luton and Clonmany), peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved wife of the late May and dear mother of Ted and Jennifer. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Bridget, son-in-law Mark, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am at the Church of Our Lady and St John, Carrigaline which may be viewed on https://youtu.be/JWFjbIirQVw

Funeral afterwards to St Patrick’s Cemetery, Crosshaven.

Those attending the funeral are requested to adhere to Social distancing guidelines.

Rita Redmond, Bundoran/ Dublin

The death has taken place of Rita Redmond (Bannon), Bundoran and Dublin, unexpectedly at home in Bundoran.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons John and Robert, their father John, her beloved grandchildren Billy, Gillian and Noah, daughter-in-law Jennifer, her brother Bernard and his partner Natasha, and all her sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village, on Monday morning to arrive at St Agnes' Church, Crumlin for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am followed by burial in Newlands Cross Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.crumlinparish.ie by clicking on live webcam.

Condolences to her family can be left in private at www.breslinfunerals.ie

Denis Bonnar, Los Arboles, Lower Drumboe, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at his late residence of Denis Bonnar, Los Arboles, Lower Drumboe, Stranorlar.

Survived by his heartbroken wife Collette, brothers Sean, and Eugene, sisters Bernadette, Mary, Jean, and Angela.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews and nieces, extended family, and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Sunday at 12.30 pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Irish Cancer Society, c/o Mc Cool’s Funeral Directors, Ballybofey, or any family member.

The house and funeral will be Private to family, neighbours, and close friends, please.

Paddy Gallagher, Kinlough

The death has occurred peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Sligo University Hospital, of Paddy Gallagher, 8 Glenview, Kinlough, County Leitrim.

Beloved husband of Josephine (Josie) and loving father of Michéal, Martina and Shane.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, sons, his beloved grandchildren Amearah and Alia, his sisters Mary (UK), Bridie (UK) and Barbara (UK), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all his relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Breslin’s Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran (F94 E92F) on Monday evening January 10 from 5pm to 7pm for family, relatives and friends. Please respect all current guidelines regarding the wearing of face coverings in the Funeral Home and Church and no hand shaking please.

Removal from the Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, January 11, at 10.30am to arrive at St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in St Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.