Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, January 9, 2022

John Dunne, 8 Ashleigh Close and formerly High Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred suddenly, surrounded by the loving care of his Hillcrest family, of John Dunne, 8 Ashleigh Close & formerly High Road, Letterkenny



Predeceased by his daughter Niamh, his brothers Dennis (Ellistrin), Paddy (Chicago) and sister Sr Mary (MMM), he is survived by his wife Nora (nee Canning), his daughters Nessa McGahey, Ailbhe and Eimear, his brothers Michael (Ellistrin) and Eddie (Montegro), sons-in-law Keith and Rob, grandsons Arlo and Oisin and a wide circle of extended family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. The wake private to family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral from there Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny, followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the church webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Hillcrest Nursing Home comfort fund care of any family member.

To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Anita Gildea, Carn, Ardara / Newcastle West, Limerick



The peaceful death has taken place at her home, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, of Anita Gildea, Carn, Ardara and formerly of Newcastle West, County Limerick.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Tony, sons Hugh and Anthony, her daughters Maria, Sarah, Ann and Bridget, her adored grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, close friends and neighbours. Predeceased by her son Conal and her brother Patrick Barry.

Her remains are reposing at her residence.

Removal from there on Monday at 11.30am, going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara, for 12.00pm Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines in relation to handshaking and wearing of face coverings when attending the wake and funeral.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

May she rest in peace.

Patricia Ward, Glenview, Ardara / Glenties



The peaceful death has occurred at her residence of Patricia Ward at Glenview, Ardara and formerly of Glenties.

Sadly missed by her lifelong partner Gregory Diver, her brothers Patrick and Peter, her sisters Eileen and Margaret, brother-in-law John, Sisters-in-law Vena and Rosita, nieces and nephews, Phil, Philomena, Bernie and all the Diver family. Predeceased by her parents Eileen and Joe Ward.

Her remains are reposing at Mc Cabe's Funeral Premises on Sunday until 7.00pm, with removal to her residence at Glenview at 7.00pm.

Removal from her residence Tuesday at 10.40am, going to the Church of The Holy Family, Ardara, for 11.00am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Glenties Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

House strictly private, at the request of the deceased.

Please adhere to current HSE guidelines in relation to Covid regarding handshaking and mask wearing.

May she rest in peace.

Matthew Hymes, 3 Ard Ross, Rosemount Lane, Letterkenny



The death has occurred of Matthew Hymes 3 Ard Ross, Rosemount Lane, Letterkenny.

Beloved Son of Mary Hymes. Sadly missed by his Loving mother his aunts, uncles, cousins and the wider family circle, neighbours and friends. May Mathew's gentle soul rest in peace.

His remains will repose overnight at St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny.

Funeral on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

House private please.

The Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Tony Colohan, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon /Pembroke Street, Dublin

The peaceful death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Colohan, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon and formerly Pembroke Street, Dublin.

Much loved partner of Loretta Cullen dear father of Emma (Jez) David (Ruth) Ben (Jill) Adored grandfather of Ollie, Charlie, Mia, Maeve, and Molly, brothers Michael, John, sister Sheila, aunt Sheila, extended Colohan and Cullen Family. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

His remains will repose at the family home on Sunday until 8pm for family and close friends. The house is private at all other times.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Mass of the Resurrection, followed by interment in Abbey Cemetery.

Face coverings and no handshaking at all times. Please observe Covid-19 regulations and in the hope of keeping the family and community safe, those wishing to pay their respect while maintaining social distancing can do so as the cortege makes the journey to St Patrick's church.

Funeral mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Family Flowers donations if so desired to North West Hospice c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral director, Belleek.

Annie Feely, Drumenagh, Donegal Town

The death has occurred, peacefully at home, of Annie Feely, Drumenagh, Donegal Town.

Her remains are reposing at the late residence.

Removal to St Mary’s Church, Killymard at 6.30pm Sunday.

Funeral Mass at 11.00am Monday with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, house private to family and friends only, please.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu to Donegal Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Faulkner Funeral Directors.

Tommy Mac Bride, Maynooth, Kildare / Mountcharles, Donegal

The death has occurred peacefully in New York of Thomas (Tommy) MacBride, Forest Hills, New York / Maynooth, Co. Kildare and formerly of Mountcharles.

Predeceased by his wife Peggy, he will be sadly missed by his sisters Rose, Anne, Breege, Eibhlin and Kathleen Angela and by brothers-in-law Russ and Gerry, adored grandchildren Madeleine and Aidan, daughter-in-law Jessica and by his nieces Alanna, Crona, Eanya and Deirdre and nephew Fergus, and sisters-in-law Harriet and Nancy, neighbours, friends and extended family.

A teacher in Ireland, London, and New York, past president of the Donegal Association of New York, passionate Irish speaker/Gaeilgeoir, avid photographer, historian, and grammarian.

Family flowers only by request.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Thomas Stewart, 34 Lisnafin Park, Strabane, Tyrone / Lifford

The death has occurred at Altnagelvin Hospital of Thomas Stewart, 34 Lisnafin Park, Strabane, Tyrone and formerly of Lifford.

Beloved husband of the late Rosemary, much loved father of Annette, John, Stevie and Shona, and brother of Patrick, Michael, Jean, Kathleen and the late Hugo and Angus. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 11.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with current restrictions the house is private to family and friends only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to please to Chest, Heart & Stroke.

Margaret Wynne, Church Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Margaret Wynne, Church Road, Killybegs.

Sadly missed by her nephew Raymond, niece Mary, relatives and many close friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-mary-of-the-visitation-church-killybegs

Current Covid restrictions apply at all times. House and Funeral Strictly private to family only please.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital care of any family member or Mc Brearty Funeral Directors.

Aidan Hegarty, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Aidan Hegarty, 17 Marian Villas, Donegal Town.

His remains will pass his late residence in Marian Villas at 4.30pm Monday (travelling up from St John Bosco Centre end) to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Killymard for 5.00pm.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Killymard at 11.00am on Tuesday with burial afterwards in Clar Cemetery.

Sadie McDermott, Arranmore/Glasgow

The peaceful death has occurred in her home in Glasgow of Sadie McDermott (née McGowan), formerly of Arranmore Island, Co Donegal

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Bill O’Donnell, Cork/Clonmany

The death has occurred of William (Bill) O’Donnell, (Carrigaline and late of Luton and Clonmany), peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved wife of the late May and dear mother of Ted and Jennifer. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Bridget, son-in-law Mark, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am at the Church of Our Lady and St John, Carrigaline which may be viewed on https://youtu.be/JWFjbIirQVw

Funeral afterwards to St Patrick’s Cemetery, Crosshaven.

Those attending the funeral are requested to adhere to Social distancing guidelines.

Rita Redmond, Bundoran/ Dublin

The death has taken place of Rita Redmond (Bannon), Bundoran and Dublin, unexpectedly at home in Bundoran.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons John and Robert, their father John, her beloved grandchildren Billy, Gillian and Noah, daughter-in-law Jennifer, her brother Bernard and his partner Natasha, and all her sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village, on Monday morning to arrive at St Agnes' Church, Crumlin for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am followed by burial in Newlands Cross Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.crumlinparish.ie by clicking on live webcam.

Condolences to her family can be left in private at www.breslinfunerals.ie

Paddy Gallagher, Kinlough

The death has occurred peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Sligo University Hospital, of Paddy Gallagher, 8 Glenview, Kinlough, County Leitrim.

Beloved husband of Josephine (Josie) and loving father of Michéal, Martina and Shane.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, sons, his beloved grandchildren Amearah and Alia, his sisters Mary (UK), Bridie (UK) and Barbara (UK), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all his relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Breslin’s Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran (F94 E92F) on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm for family, relatives and friends. Please respect all current guidelines regarding the wearing of face coverings in the Funeral Home and Church and no hand shaking please.

Removal from the Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, January 11, at 10.30am to arrive at St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in St Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough.

