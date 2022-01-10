Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, January 10

The following deaths have taken place:

- Peter Raunciman, Buncrana

- Rosaleen McCool, Muff

- John Quinn, Fintown

- Patrick Joseph Friel, Frosses

- Peter Watson, Fahan

- Patrick Lynch, Burnfoot

- John Dunne, Letterkenny

- Patricia Ward, Ardara / Glenties

- Derick Reid, Ballybofey

- Tommy Mac Bride, Maynooth, Kildare / Mountcharles

- Aidan Hegarty, Donegal Town

- Sadie McDermott, Arranmore/Glasgow

- Paddy Gallagher, Kinlough

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Derick (Day) Reid, Ballinamona, Ballybofey. Beloved son of the late Harry and Teresa, cherished brother of John, Anne, Harold, Kieran, and Mary Lou. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, sisters in law, brothers in law, extended family, and friends.

Remains reposing at Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest on Thursday, January 13 with visiting time from 7pm to 9pm for family and close friends only. Funeral leaving from there on Friday, January 14 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar. Interment afterwards in Sessiaghoneill Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to the Donegal Hospice at https://www.idonate.ie/2625donegal-hospice.html, or care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the funeral home and funeral will be private to family, and close friends only please.

Peter Raunciman, Buncrana



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Peter Raunciman, 3 Brookfield close, Buncrana. Husband of the late Helena RIP, dear father of Kenneth, Sean, Peter, Derek and partner of Ann.

Remains reposing at Mc Laughlin’s funeral home, Funeral from there on Wednesday, January 12 at 9.30am going to St Mary’s oratory for 10am requiem Mass with cremation afterwards in Lakelands crematorium, Cavan

Funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/buncrana

Rosaleen McCool, Muff



The death has taken place at Owen Mor Care Centre of Rosaleen McCool, formerly of Back Shore Road, Culmore, Derry.

Rosaleen’s remains are reposing at her son Michael’s residence, Kilderry Lane, Muff.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Ardmore, Muff on Wednesday, January 12, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to Public Health Guidelines regarding social distancing, handshaking, and wearing of a mask.



John Quinn, Fintown



The death has taken place of John Quinn, Kingarrow, Fintown.

John will repose at his home from 6pm, Monday, January 10. House private please.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday, January 11 in St Colmcille’s Church, Fintown with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Teach Pobal Colmcille Naofa Facebook Page.

Patrick Joseph Friel, Frosses

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Patrick Joseph (Packie) Friel, Menagran, Frosses.

Predeceased by his parents, Brinie and Cassie, his brothers, Danny, Peter and Conal, his sister Annie, and his nephew Peter. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his nieces and nephews, extended family neighbours and friends.

Removal from Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Tuesday, January 11 to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses for 1pm funeral mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Donegal Cancer Support, Donegal town. Please adhere to current Covid Guidelines.

The funeral mass will be live-streamed on the following link: st-marys-frosses-inver - MCN (mcnmedia.tv)

Peter Watson, Fahan

The death has occurred at Buncrana Community Hospital of Peter Watson, 8 Figary Heights, Fahan.

Predeceased by his wife Martha and daughter Bridget.

Loving father of Alan and Clare and much loved grandad of Lauren, Cormac, Liam, Bridie, Billy, Jenise and Chloe.

Remains reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home on Monday, January 10 from 3.00pm to 6.00pm.

Removal Tuesday morning 11th January at 10.15am to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Peter's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Please adhere to current covid guidelines.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Buncrana Community Hospital c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Patrick Lynch, Burnfoot

The death has occurred at The Donegal Hospice of Patrick Lynch, Magherabeg, Burnfoot.

Beloved husband of Mary, much loved father of John, Fiona, Sharon, Patricia and Sonya, loving brother of Kathleen Smith, Anna Fullerton, Margaret Hegarty, the late Evelyn McMenamin and Eddie and dear father-in-law of the late Derek Smith.

Reposing at his late residence from 4pm on Monday, January 10.

Removal on Wednesday, January 12 at 10.20am to St Mura's Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick's Requiem Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/fahan.

Family time please from 11.00pm to 11.00am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Care of the Aged c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Please adhere to current covid guidelines regarding social distancing, handshaking and the wearing of face masks.

John Dunne, 8 Ashleigh Close and formerly High Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred suddenly, surrounded by the loving care of his Hillcrest family, of John Dunne, 8 Ashleigh Close & formerly High Road, Letterkenny



Predeceased by his daughter Niamh, his brothers Dennis (Ellistrin), Paddy (Chicago) and sister Sr Mary (MMM), he is survived by his wife Nora (nee Canning), his daughters Nessa McGahey, Ailbhe and Eimear, his brothers Michael (Ellistrin) and Eddie (Montegro), sons-in-law Keith and Rob, grandsons Arlo and Oisin and a wide circle of extended family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. The wake private to family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral from there Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny, followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the church webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Hillcrest Nursing Home comfort fund care of any family member.

To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Patricia Ward, Glenview, Ardara / Glenties



The peaceful death has occurred at her residence of Patricia Ward at Glenview, Ardara and formerly of Glenties.

Sadly missed by her lifelong partner Gregory Diver, her brothers Patrick and Peter, her sisters Eileen and Margaret, brother-in-law John, Sisters-in-law Vena and Rosita, nieces and nephews, Phil, Philomena, Bernie and all the Diver family. Predeceased by her parents Eileen and Joe Ward.

Removal from her residence Tuesday at 10.40am, going to the Church of The Holy Family, Ardara, for 11.00am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Glenties Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

House strictly private, at the request of the deceased.

Please adhere to current HSE guidelines in relation to Covid regarding handshaking and mask wearing.

Tommy Mac Bride, Maynooth, Kildare / Mountcharles, Donegal

The death has occurred peacefully in New York of Thomas (Tommy) MacBride, Forest Hills, New York / Maynooth, Co. Kildare and formerly of Mountcharles.

Predeceased by his wife Peggy, he will be sadly missed by his sisters Rose, Anne, Breege, Eibhlin and Kathleen Angela and by brothers-in-law Russ and Gerry, adored grandchildren Madeleine and Aidan, daughter-in-law Jessica and by his nieces Alanna, Crona, Eanya and Deirdre and nephew Fergus, and sisters-in-law Harriet and Nancy, neighbours, friends and extended family.

A teacher in Ireland, London, and New York, past president of the Donegal Association of New York, passionate Irish speaker/Gaeilgeoir, avid photographer, historian, and grammarian.

Family flowers only by request.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Aidan Hegarty, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Aidan Hegarty, 17 Marian Villas, Donegal Town.

His remains will pass his late residence in Marian Villas at 4.30pm Monday (travelling up from St John Bosco Centre end) to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Killymard for 5pm.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Killymard at 11am on Tuesday with burial afterwards in Clar Cemetery.

Sadie McDermott, Arranmore/Glasgow

The peaceful death has occurred in her home in Glasgow of Sadie McDermott (née McGowan), formerly of Arranmore Island, Co Donegal

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Paddy Gallagher, Kinlough

The death has occurred peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Sligo University Hospital, of Paddy Gallagher, 8 Glenview, Kinlough, County Leitrim.

Beloved husband of Josephine (Josie) and loving father of Michéal, Martina and Shane.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, sons, his beloved grandchildren Amearah and Alia, his sisters Mary (UK), Bridie (UK) and Barbara (UK), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all his relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Breslin’s Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran (F94 E92F) on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm for family, relatives and friends. Please respect all current guidelines regarding the wearing of face coverings in the Funeral Home and Church and no hand shaking please.

Removal from the Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, January 11, at 10.30am to arrive at St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in St Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough.

