Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, January 11

The following deaths have taken place:

Tony McBride, Annagry West

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Tony McBride, Annagry West.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn's Funeral Home this evening, Tuesday from 5pm with rosary at 8pm and again tomorrow Wednesday from 5pm, with removal at 6pm going to the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry where he will repose overnight.

Family home strictly private please.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Bridget Kavanagh, Aphort, Arranmore Island

The death has occurred of Bridget Kavanagh, Aphort, Arranmore Island.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

House is strictly private to family and close friends only.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Arranmore, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Nan Hone, Kiltyfergal, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Nan Hone, Kiltyfergal, Cloghan.

Nan passed away under the excellent care of her niece Amanda.



Nan’s remains are reposing at her late residence until removal to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin for reception prayers at 7pm on Thursday, January 13.



Requiem Mass on Friday at 12noon with interment in Cill Mhuire Cemetery.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines in relation to handshaking and wearing of face coverings when attending the wake and funeral.



Funeral Mass can be viewed at: http://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-sucour-glenfinn

Nan is survived by her sister Kathleen (Stranorlar), brother Paddy and sister-in-law Molly (England), nieces and nephews, neighbours and friends.

Neil O'Donnell, Newbridge, Kildare / Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Neil O'Donnell, Great Connell, Newbridge, Kildare and formerly of Letterkenny.

Husband of the late Betty, brother of the late Margaret, Brighde, Sean and Cahill.

Neil died on Wednesday, January 5 in the wonderful care of the staff of Naas Hospital.

Greatly missed by his loving son Rory, daughter Jean, grandchildren Shauna, Niamh, Emilie, Nora and Neil, wonderful nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from his family home by Glennons Funeral Directors on Saturday, January 15 at 2.45pm to arrive at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross for a cremation service at 4pm.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent De Paul, Newbridge. Please adhere to all HSE and government guidelines at all times.

Seamus Lafferty, Railway Road, Stranorlar

The peaceful death has occurred of Seamus Lafferty, Barley Hill, Railway Road, Stranorlar.

Beloved husband to Terri, father to Rodney and Stephen, predeceased by his father Jim, mother Nora and beloved brother John, survived by his brother Michael (Galway), sisters Mary, Noreen, Catherine and Geraldine.

He will be deeply and sincerely missed by his loving wife, sons, Derek, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

The family home is strictly private to immediate family only please.

Seamus’s remains will be leaving the family home on Thursday at 12.30pm via Ard McCool and Main Street, Stranorlar to arrive at Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery, Stranorlar.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/ stranorlar.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired in memory of Seamus to Oncology Dept., University Hospital Letterkenny, c/o Martin McGowan at McGowan’s Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar, or any family member.

Neil Nelis, Meenbunone, Creeslough

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Neil Nelis, Meenbunone, Creeslough.

Viewing in the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Wednesday from 4pm followed by removal at 5pm going to St Michael’s Church, Creeslough to arrive at 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Lake House Nursing Home, Portnablagh Patients' Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Derick Reid, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Derick (Day) Reid, Ballinamona, Ballybofey.

Beloved son of the late Harry and Teresa, cherished brother of John, Anne, Harold, Kieran, and Mary Lou. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, sisters in law, brothers in law, extended family, and friends.

Remains reposing at McCool’s Chapel of Rest on Thursday, January 13 with visiting time from 7pm to 9pm for family and close friends only. Funeral leaving from there on Friday, January 14 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar. Interment afterwards in Sessiaghoneill Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to the Donegal Hospice at https://www.idonate.ie/2625donegal-hospice.html, or care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the funeral home and funeral will be private to family, and close friends only please.

Peter Raunciman, Buncrana



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Peter Raunciman, 3 Brookfield close, Buncrana. Husband of the late Helena RIP, dear father of Kenneth, Sean, Peter, Derek and partner of Ann.

Remains reposing at McLaughlin’s funeral home. Funeral from there on Wednesday, January 12 at 9.30am going to St Mary’s oratory for 10am requiem Mass with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan

Funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/buncrana

Rosaleen McCool, Muff



The death has taken place at Owen Mor Care Centre of Rosaleen McCool, formerly of Back Shore Road, Culmore, Derry.

Rosaleen’s remains are reposing at her son Michael’s residence, Kilderry Lane, Muff.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Ardmore, Muff on Wednesday, January 12, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to public health guidelines regarding social distancing, handshaking, and wearing of a mask.

Patrick Lynch, Burnfoot

The death has occurred at The Donegal Hospice of Patrick Lynch, Magherabeg, Burnfoot.

Beloved husband of Mary, much loved father of John, Fiona, Sharon, Patricia and Sonya, loving brother of Kathleen Smith, Anna Fullerton, Margaret Hegarty, the late Evelyn McMenamin and Eddie and dear father-in-law of the late Derek Smith.

Reposing at his late residence. Removal on Wednesday, January 12 at 10.20am to St Mura's Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick's Requiem Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/fahan.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Care of the Aged c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Please adhere to current Covid guidelines regarding social distancing, handshaking and the wearing of face masks.

Tommy Mac Bride, Maynooth, Kildare / Mountcharles, Donegal

The death has occurred peacefully in New York of Thomas (Tommy) MacBride, Forest Hills, New York / Maynooth, Co. Kildare and formerly of Mountcharles.

Predeceased by his wife Peggy, he will be sadly missed by his sisters Rose, Anne, Breege, Eibhlin and Kathleen Angela and by brothers-in-law Russ and Gerry, adored grandchildren Madeleine and Aidan, daughter-in-law Jessica and by his nieces Alanna, Crona, Eanya and Deirdre and nephew Fergus, and sisters-in-law Harriet and Nancy, neighbours, friends and extended family.

A teacher in Ireland, London, and New York, past president of the Donegal Association of New York, passionate Irish speaker/Gaeilgeoir, avid photographer, historian, and grammarian.

Family flowers only by request.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Sadie McDermott, Arranmore/Glasgow

The peaceful death has occurred in her home in Glasgow of Sadie McDermott (née McGowan), formerly of Arranmore Island.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

