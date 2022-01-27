Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, January 27

The following deaths have taken place:

- William McLaughlin, Carndonagh

- Mary McCloskey, Letterkenny and formerly Gaoth Dobhair

- Sr Maura Drea, Kilkenny and Donegal

- John (Mandy) Gallagher, Creeslough

- Barney Cassidy, Fintona,Tyrone / Bundoran

William McLaughlin (Davy), Cuill, Carndonagh

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of William McLaughlin (Davy), Cuill, Carndonagh.

His remains left the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Thursday at 3pm going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, January 29 at 10.20am going to St Patrick’s Church, Aughayclay, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am

Family friends and neighbours welcome.

Enquiries to McFeeley Funeral Directors, 087 761 8864.

Mary McCloskey, neé Molloy, Kiltoy, Letterkenny and formerly Gaoth Dobhair

The peaceful death took place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Wednesday of Mary McCloskey, neé Molloy, Ard Caorthainn, Kiltoy, Letterkenny and formerly Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by her brother Josie Molloy. Deeply missed by loving husband Liam, daughters Eithne, Bernadette, Orla Foster and Derbhle Gould, sons Pearse, Enda, Garvan and Conor, 19 grandchildren, sisters Nanette Harley, Dublin and Claire Gallagher, Gaoth Dobhair, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Mary’s remains are reposing at her home. House private please.

Funeral from there on Friday at 11.30am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 12 noon Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs.

Interment afterwards at St. Columba’s Church Cemetery, Drumoghill. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, c/o any family member.

Sr Maura Drea, Kilkenny and late of Donegal

The death has taken place at Drakelands House Nursing Home of Sr. Maura Drea (Loreto Convent, Granges Road, Kilkenny and late of Donegal and Cork).

Predeceased by her parents Tim and Sara, brothers Liam and Henry, sisters Cáit, Mairéad and Anne and her nephew Kieran. Deeply regretted by her sister Eileen, sister-in-law Josie, brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, her Loreto Community, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 4pm on Friday concluding with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 5.30p.m. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Canice's Church followed by interment in St. Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge.

Sr. Maura's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stcanicesparish.ie/web-cam

In the interest of everyone's safety please respect mask wearing and social distancing in the funeral home, church and cemetery.

John (Mandy) Gallagher, Creeslough

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of John (Mandy) Gallagher, Creeslough.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Friday morning, January 28 at 11am followed by burial in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Barney Cassidy, Fintona, Tyrone/Bundoran

The death has occurred of Barney Cassidy, Edergoole Road, Fintona, Tyrone / Bundoran.

He died peacefully at home on Wednesday, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Helen (nee McDermott). Treasured father to Ciara (Stephen), Michelle (Damien), Bernie (Bety), Bernard (Niamh), Eimear (Shaun), Diarmuid (Shannon) and Eoin (Naomi). Devoted and loving grandfather to his 9 grandchildren. Cherished brother to Frank and his late sister Margaret.

Barney is reposing in his late residence. He will leave his late residence at 10.20am on Friday, January 28, for 11am Requiem Mass in St Lawrence’s Church, Fintona followed by his burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh.

In light of the coronavirus and in the interests of health and safety within the community, the house will be private with social distancing being adhered to at the funeral. Family flowers only please and donations in lieu kindly accepted for Marie Curie c/o McAtee Funeral Directors.

For those who wish to show a presence along the funeral route, Barney will travel from the Edergoole Road, along the Loughmuck Road, Church Street, Main Street, Tattymoyle Road and Lisdergan Road to arrive at St Lawrence’s Church for 10.50am. Alternatively, the funeral Mass may be viewed via the Donacavey Parish webcam.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.