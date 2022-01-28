Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, January 28, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Sheila McBride, Stranorlar, Cranford

- James Devenny, Carndonagh

- Paddy Devenney, Lifford

- Harry McGowan, Ballybofey

- Danny McBride, Convoy

- Mary O’Donnell, Letterkenny

- Mary (Margo) Gallagher, Ballyshannon

- William McLaughlin (Davy), Carndonagh

- Sr Maura Drea, Kilkenny and Donegal



Sheila McBride, Cranford

The death has taken place of Sheila Mc.Bride, 6, Ard Greine Court, Stranorlar formerly of Cranford. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Suzie, Catherine, Mary and Ann, brothers Hugh and Charlie and the residents and staff of Ard na Greine Court.

Sheila will repose at her sister Mary Roache's residence Wood Road, Cullion, Letterkenny from 1.00pm on Saturday.

Removal from there at 1.00pm on Sunday for 2.00pm Requiem Mass in Coole Chapel, Cranford, followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

Due to the ongoing Covid situation the wake and house are private to family only.

Family flowers only-donations,in lieu, to Ard Greine Court Comfort Fund, ℅ any family member or McElwee Funeral Directors.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

James Devenny, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of James Devenny, Tullyarb, Carndonagh.

Funeral Mass for James will take place on Sunday at 12.30pm in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh followed by burial in the adjoining Graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.carndonaghparish.com

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to cancer research.

House Private please.



Paddy Devenney, Lifford

The death has occurred in Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Paddy Devenney, 330 Coneyburrow, Lifford. Lovingly and deeply missed by his daughters and son, Marie Curran, Catherine McHugh, Patricia McNulty, Ann McColgan and Tom, his sons-in-law, Patsy, Patsy, Eamon, Paul and daughter-in-law Carole, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his sister May Griffen and all his extended family and friends. Paddy was predeceased by his wife Teresa and son Seamus RIP.

May Paddy Rest In Peace.

Paddy will be reposing at his family home this evening, Friday. Funeral from his late residence, 330 Coneyburrow, Lifford at 12 noon Sunday, January 30, going to St Patrick’s Church, Murlog for 1.00pm.

Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on www.clonleighparish.com

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors Oakfield, Raphoe.



Harry McGowan, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Harry McGowan, Navenny, Ballybofey, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Kathleen and much loved father to Cathy, Darragh Jim and David, cherished brother of Patsy, Margo and the late Sonny. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchild Clodagh, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, and very many friends.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Have Mercy on His Soul.

Remains reposing at his home from 7pm this Friday evening, January 28th. Funeral leaving his late residence on Sunday, January 30th, at 11.30 am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St.Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Danny MacBride, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Danny MacBride, Broadroad, Killynure, Convoy.

Beloved son of Eilish and the late Eamonn MacBride. He will be sadly missed by his wife Yvonne, son Christopher and partner Eimhear, son Daniel and partner Naomi, sons Evan and Eamonn, daughter Louise, partner Philip and grandson Harry. Danny will be greatly missed by his brothers, sisters, extended family circle, neighbours and many friends.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 6pm this evening Friday.

Funeral leaving from there on Sunday at 1.15pm for 2pm funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church Convoy followed by interment in the new cemetery.

House private to family and close friends only please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the oncology, haematology and ICU units Letterkenny University hospital care of any family member or Terence McClintock, Funeral Director, Convoy.



Mary O’Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Mary O'Donnell (née Doherty), 3, Glenard Park, Letterkenny, formerly of Meenaneary, Carrick.

Predeceased by Son Conor, Husband Neil, grandson Joshua, parents Con and Kate, and brother Peter. Sadly missed by her children Neil, Ciaran, Aindréas, Cillian, Marie, Karla, Leona, Michael, Finnian, Cora, and Keeva, and partners, along with her seven grandchildren also by her sister Patricia, brothers Seamus, Connie, Eddie, Padraig, Andrew, and Hugh John, and partners, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law Bridget and Rose, and a wide circle of family, friends, and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her late residence. Family and friends welcome.

Funeral from there on Saturday 29th January going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd., Letterkenny.

In keeping with current HSE and Government Guidelines, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

Mary (Margo) Gallagher, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Mary Gallagher, known as Margo (nee Clancy), formerly of St. Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon. Peacefully, at St. James's Hospital, Dublin.

Further Funeral arrangements to be announced later. All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

House private at present, please.



William McLaughlin (Davy), Carndonagh

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of William McLaughlin (Davy), Cuill, Carndonagh.

Funeral from his late residence on Saturday, January 29 at 10.20am going to St Patrick’s Church, Aughayclay, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am

Family friends and neighbours welcome.

Enquiries to McFeeley Funeral Directors, 087 761 8864.

Sr Maura Drea, Kilkenny and late of Donegal

The death has taken place at Drakelands House Nursing Home of Sr. Maura Drea (Loreto Convent, Granges Road, Kilkenny and late of Donegal and Cork).

Predeceased by her parents Tim and Sara, brothers Liam and Henry, sisters Cáit, Mairéad and Anne and her nephew Kieran. Deeply regretted by her sister Eileen, sister-in-law Josie, brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, her Loreto Community, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) today, Friday, concluding with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 5.30p.m. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Canice's Church followed by interment in St. Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge.

Sr. Maura's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stcanicesparish.ie/web-cam

In the interest of everyone's safety please respect mask wearing and social distancing in the funeral home, church and cemetery.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.