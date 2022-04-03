Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, April 3



The following deaths have taken place:

- Fr Aodh O'Halpin, St Columban's, Dalgan Park, Navan, Meath/Letterkenny

- Mary McCann (née McGlynn), Old Post Office, Burnfoot

- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Cummins (née Gallagher) Plunkett O'Boyle Terrace, Letterkenny/Drumcondra, Dublin

- Martha Matsy O'Kane (née O'Hagan), Galdonagh, Manorcunningham

The death has occurred of Fr Aodh O'Halpin, (Columban Fathers), Dalgan Park, Navan and late of Glencar, Letterkenny, Philippines and Britain missions peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Columban's, Retirement Home, Navan. April 2.

Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Annie; sisters Brìd, Nuala, Maeve and Aìne; brothers Eunan, Paídin, Fr Colm (Philippines), Oísin, Conn and Anthony; nephews Colm and Padraig; niece Dara.

Very deeply regretted by his sister Mary (Canada), brother Seosamh (London), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, dear friend Sr. Margaret, Columban family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday April 5 at 11Aamin St Columban's, followed by burial in the Community Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Mary McCann (née McGlynn), Old Post Office, Burnfoot.

Predeceased by her parents John and Philomena McGlynn and her brother Sean. Beloved wife of Joseph, much loved mother of Annemarie, Brendan, Sean, Patrick, Louise, Paula and Donna and dear sister of Philip, Dominic and Mairead Diggin.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sister, brothers, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains will be reposing at her home Old Post Office, Burnfoot from Sunday afternoon, April 3. Removal Tuesday morning, April 5 at 10am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

The funeral and Requiem Mass will be recorded and can be viewed later in the day on Inishowen Facebook page or YouTube.



The death has taken place in her 99th year, Elizabeth (Lizzie) Cummins (née Gallagher), peacefully at Hillcrest House Nursing Home, Letterkenny, and formerly Plunkett O'Boyle Terrace, Letterkenny, Clonliffe Road, Dublin and Killymasney, Glenswilly.

Beloved wife of the late Richard Cummins. Dearly loved sister of James, Cormack, Charlie, Nellie, Rose and Pat. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and extended family. Predeceased by her brothers Denis and Peter.

Remains will repose overnight at St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny with Requiem Mass there on Monday, April 4 at 11am. Burial on Tuesday, April 5 at 3pm in Claregalway Cemetry, Co Galway.



Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkennny, c/o any family member or Jim McGlynn Funeral Director, Glencar, Letterkenny.



The peaceful death has taken place at her home on Saturday, April 2 of Martha Matsy O’Kane, (née O’Hagan), Galdonagh Manorcunningham and formerly St Johnston.

Pre-deceased by her husband Fred in 1993 and son James in 2014. Deeply missed by her loving sons and daughters Frankie, Trentagh, Churchhill; Anne Harkin, Galdonagh; Charlie, Trentagh, Churchhill; Kathleen Nesbitt, Derry; Patsy, England; Michael, Galdonagh and Derek, Moville; brother Patsy O’Hagan and his wife, Kathleen, Argry, Ballindrait; sons-in-law Gerard and Tom, daughters-in-law Anne, Anne-Marie, Maria and Sinead, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral from her late residence on Monday, April 4 at 10.30am going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to St. Columba’s Church Drumoghill Restoration Fund c/o any family member. Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.



