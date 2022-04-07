Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, April 7

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary Nolan, Laois, Dublin and Donegal

- Francie Houston, Falcarragh

- Margaret McLaughlin, London and Clonmany

- Dermot McLaughlin, Buncrana

- Sean Molloy, Laghey

- Goretti McMonagle, Letterkenny

- Anna Wallace, Letterkenny and Manorcunningham

- Mary McGinley, Germany and formerly Kilternan, Dublin

- Mary Mockler, Glencolmcille

- Brendan Doherty, Bridgend

- John Monaghan, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

- Michael Boyle, Killybegs

Mary Nolan, Laois, Dublin and Donegal

The death has occurred at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise of Mary Nolan (née Breslin), The Orchard, Stradbally, Laois; Artane, Dublin and Dungloe.

Loving wife of the late James. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Rosemary, Maeve, Orlagh and Sheila, nieces Áine and Mary, sons-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Saturday, April 9 from 11am with Removal to St Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Moyanna Cemetery, Vicarstown.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/.

Family Flowers Only Please. Donations, If Desired, To Friends of Portlaoise Hospital: https://friendsofportlaoisehospital.weebly.com/.

Francie Houston, Falcarragh



The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital, of Francie (Mór) Houston, Shroughan, Falcarragh. Predeceased by his son Martin, his parents George and Cassie, brother Barney, sisters Bernadette and Mary. Survived by his wife Noreen, daughters Irene, Michelle and Doreen, sons Francis and Adrain, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchild, brothers George, Martin, Joe, Peter, sisters Kathleen and Monica, in-laws, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Private removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Thursday, April 7, at 4pm, going to his late residence in Shroughan, Falcarragh. House will be private to family only until Friday morning at 10am. Funeral from there on Sunday, April 10 for 1pm Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary at 9pm and house will be private after Rosary until 10am.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork. Please continue to adhere to public health regarding mask-wearing and handshaking.

Margaret McLaughlin, London and Clonmany





The death has occurred in London of Margaret McLaughlin (Rye); London and Isle of Doagh, Clonmany.

Her remains will arrive at the Bridgend border on Friday, April 8 at approximately 6pm going to her home in Isle of Doagh.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the New Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to “In Loving Memory of Margaret Ann McLaughlin Rye”; Fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org C/O McFeeley Funeral Directors, Clonmany.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Margaret’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/clonmany.

Dermot McLaughlin, Buncrana



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Dermot McLaughlin, 54 Upper Main Street, Westend, Buncrana. Brother of Kathleen (Kay), Surrey; son of the late Joseph and Catherine McLaughlin; brother of the late Mausie, Colm, Joan and Danny. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews family circle and friends.

Removal from McLaughlin’s funeral home Buncrana, Thursday, April 7 at 8.30pm going to his residence. Funeral from there on Saturday, April 9 at 9.15am, going to St Mary’s Oratory for 10am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

Sean Molloy, Laghey

The death has occurred of Sean Molloy, Aughnadrin, Laghey. Remains reposing at his residence on Friday, April 8 from 3pm to 8pm. House strictly private at all other times please. Removal on Saturday at 10.30am going to St. Agatha's Church, Clar for 11am Funeral mass followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 2.30 pm.

Funeral mass can be viewed at: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal.

Will always be remembered and sadly missed by Charlie, Noel, Breege, Rosin and Maureen, sons and daughters in law, nieces, nephews, his loving grandchildren, wider family members the community, neighbours and friends.

Goretti McMonagle, Letterkenny



The peaceful death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Goretti McMonagle, (nee Hanrahan), Crievesmith, Letterkenny and formerly of Feakle, Co Clare.

Predeceased by her sister Amy and parents Bridget and Patrick Joseph. Sorely missed by her husband James, sons Ciaran, Eoghan and their wives Sinead and Edelle (Maynooth), daughter Clare (Letterkenny and Sydney). Deeply regretted by sister Margaret (Feakle) and brothers Seamus (Ennis), Ted (Swords) and Louis (Feakle). Fondly remembered by her beloved grandchildren Saoirse, Fionn, Cliodhna, Leon and Cassie. Always in the memory of her in-laws, extended family members, her wide circle of friends and former work colleagues in Letterkenny Hospital and Bank of Ireland (Dublin and Letterkenny).

Goretti’s remains will repose at her late residence from 11am on Thursday, April 7.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning for Mass at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Co Cavan.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Family flowers only donations to the Donegal Hospice Letterkenny care of any family member.

Family time from 9pm to 11am.

Anna Wallace, Letterkenny and Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has taken place on Friday, April 1 in Yonkers, New York of Anna Wallace née Holmes, Glencar Road, Letterkenny and formerly Magheramore, Manorcunningham and Drumoghill.

Predeceased by her husband Charles in 2010, daughter Ann Marie in 2009 and brothers Samuel, New York, Gabriel, Letterkenny and William, Drumardagh, Letterkenny. Deeply missed by loving daughters Eileen Wallace and Joan Herrera, New York, sons Charles, Dublin and Michael, Magheramore, Manorcunningham, sister Kathleen Bowman, England, grandchildren, son-in-law Ingvar, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Heather, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Anna’s remains will be reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest on Friday, April 8 from 5.30pm to 7pm with removal directly afterwards to her home at Glencar Road.

House private to family only please.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning, April 9 at 10am travelling via Manorcunningham Main Street and down the Noughs, going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery Letterkenny.

Mary McGinley, Germany and formerly Kilternan, Dublin

The death has taken place of Mary McGinley (née Smyth), Karlsruhe, Germany and formerly of Kilternan, Co. Dublin.

Beloved wife of John, much loved mother of Marie and Sean and sister of Patrick and the late John.

Funeral leaving Quigley's Funeral Home, Strabane on Saturday, April 9 at 10.30am. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter, brother and family circle.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/.

Mary Mockler, Glencolmcille

The death has occurred of Mary Mockler (née Curran), Malinbeg, Glencolmcille. Beloved wife of Matt, deeply regretted by her son Matthew, daughter Marie, son in law Victor, grandchildren: Nicole, Emily and Dylan, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.



Funeral Mass on Friday, April 8 at 12 noon in St Columba's Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu to Irish Motor Neurone Association.



In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, please adhere to the current restrictions regarding social distancing, face coverings and handshaking.

Brendan Doherty, Bridgend

The death has taken place, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Brendan Doherty, 1 Bonemaine, Bridgend and formerly 22 The New Cottages, Burnfoot. Husband of Bridget and dear father of Mary, Brendan and Michael. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister, brothers, extended family, friends and neighbours.

His remains will be reposing at the residence of his daughter, Mary Doherty, Crislamore, Burnfoot, from 2pm Wednesday, April 6. Removal on Friday, April 8, at 10.15am to St Mura's Church, Fahan, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to Surgical One at Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

John Monaghan, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of John Monaghan, 7 Ashfield Drive, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 3BH.

Beloved husband of Agnes, much-loved father of Leza (Noel) James (Claire) adored granddad to Finn and Ena. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Elizabeth, brothers Bill, Frank, Brendan and sister Mary and the late Ken. Very deeply regretted by brothers Eamon (Ann), Brian (Dolores), sisters Philomena (Linus Cassidy), Kathleen (Johnnie Smith), Breege and the late (Ken Maguire) sisters-in-law Anna and Pam.

John's cortege will leave the family home on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Saint Patrick's Church, Belleek, for 11am Mass of the Resurrection, followed interment in Magheramenagh Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if so desired, to Marie Curie Nurses c/o Patsy McCauley funeral director.

Family Home Private at all times to family only. In the hope of keeping family and community safe, please avoid handshaking and use face coverings in church.

Michael Boyle, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Mickey Boyle (Michael), Stragar, Killybegs after a lengthy illness.

Mickey's remains will repose at McCabe's Funeral premises, Common Bridge, Ardara on Wednesday from 7pm until 9pm.

Private cremation in Cavan at a later date.

