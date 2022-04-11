Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, April 11, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Bridget Rodgers, née McMullan, Upper Kildrum, Killea

- Marion Love née Doherty, Millbay, Castlequarter, Inch Island

- Edith Kelly, Clos Phádraig, Carndonagh

Bridget Rodgers, née McMullan, Upper Kildrum, Killea

The death has occurred of Bridget Rodgers, née McMullan, Upper Kildrum, Killea. Her remains are reposing at home from 6pm this evening, Monday April 11.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday, April 13 at 10.30am going to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Killea for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in Newtown Cunningham Cemetery.

Marion Love née Doherty, Millbay, Castlequarter, Inch Island

The death has occurred at The Donegal Hospice of Marion Love née Doherty, Millbay, Castlequarter, Inch Island.

Much loved mother of James and Kara Love Jefferson (Derry). Deeply regretted by her daughter, son, grandchildren, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 12 at 6pm to her late residence. Removal Wednesday, April 13 at 10.15am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

House is private to family and friends only and on the morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Edith Kelly, Clos Phádraig, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Edith Kelly, Clos Phádraig, Carndonagh.

Edith’s remains are reposing at her late residence. Removal from there tomorrow, Tuesday, at 10.40am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.carndonaghparish.com

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live and Inish Live, email news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.

