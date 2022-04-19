Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, April 19

The following deaths have taken place:

Jim Shields, Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny



The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Shields, former ESB employee, 17 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by his wife Teresa in 2013, brothers Donal, Tommy, Eugene and Hugo and sisters Essie, Geraldine and Margo.

Deeply missed by loving sons and daughters Carmel McMacken and husband Gabriel, Woodlands, Kieran and wife Muriel, Meadow Hill, Adrian, Ard Colmcille, Bernie Downey and husband Keith, Dublin, Kevin, Dublin, Michelle and partner Jordan, Letterkenny, grandchildren Shaun, Laura, Odhrán, Conor, Ronan, Aoimhe and Ciara, great-grandchildren Darragh and Shay, sisters Aggie O’Neill, Sally Bogan, Rosenna O’Rourke and Kathleen Bogan, brothers Sean, Martin and Declan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Jim’s remains will be reposing at his late residence from 2pm on Wednesday, April 20.

Funeral from there on Friday, April 22 at 10.30am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to Good and New Charity c/o any family member. Family time please between 10pm to 11am.

Danny O’Donnell, Dungloe and Manchester

The death has occurred of Danny O’Donnell (Kit), County Lane, Dungloe and formerly of Craghey, Manchester.

His remains are reposing at his home from 11am on Tuesday with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

House private after the rosary please and on the morning of the funeral.

John Doherty, Buncrana

The death has occurred of John Doherty, Gortyarrigan, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 10pm to 12 noon.

Bridie Clarke, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Bridie Clarke (née Hamilton), 19 St Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe.

Lovingly missed by her daughters Donna, Lynn and Ann, her brother John and sister Margaret Feeney, her sons-in-law Gareth, John and Barry grandchildren, Sean, Caelim, Odhran, Finn, Cian, Connor, Fiadh and all her extended family and friends.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday, April 19 at 10.20am going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe, for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Church Cemetery, Drumkeen.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcmedia.tv/camera/st-eunans-church.

Donations in lieu, if desired, to a charity of the family’s choice c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Patsy Gallagher, Ramelton

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Patsy Gallagher, Swilly Park, Ramelton.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, Carol, David and James, son-in-law Lawrence, daughter-in-law Alexandra, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his wife Nan.

Reposing at the residence of his daughter Carol and Lawrence Toland, Letterkenny Road, Ramelton.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Ann Carmel Teague, Shercock, County Cavan / Carrickmacross, County Monaghan / Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Ann Carmel Teague (née O'Reilly), Alderwood, Carrickmacross, County Monaghan and formerly of Shercock, County Cavan, and Letterkenny.

Sadly missed and remembered with love by her beloved family, her husband Noel, her son Richard and her daughter Marylea and their partners Tod and Moulay, her brothers Tom, Patrick, Plunket, Gerard, Joseph and Daragh, her sisters Mary (McGarrell), Kate (Dermody), Aileen (Sexton), Jackie (Sexton) and Aishling (Boyle), her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Her remains reposed at Lonergan Funeral Directors Funeral Home, A81D328, on Easter Monday.

The cortège will leave Lonergan Funeral Directors Funeral Home on Tuesday at 10.45am proceeding on foot to St Joseph's Church, Carrickmacross, for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St Joseph's Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed at carrickmacrossparish.ie.

Dympna Mullan Boyle, Roscommon / Milford

The death has occurred of Dympna Mullan (née Gibbons), 24 Forest View, Boyle, Roscommon / Milford, peacefully, at home after a brief illness, in her 100th year.

Predeceased by her loving husband Harry. Survived by her devoted family, daughters Geraldine, Helen (UK), Anne and son Harry (USA), son-in-law Andrew, grandsons Jordan, David and Aiden, grand-daughter-in-law Ellen, step great grand-daughter Ella, extended family of nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, neighbours, a circle of friends and her carers.

Her remains reposed at the family home (Eircode F52 H004) on Monday. House private on Tuesday morning, please.

The funeral cortège will leave the family home on Tuesday at 11.15am to arrive at Saint Joseph’s Parish Church, Boyle, at 11.30am for Mass of the Resurrection, with interment afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.

Mask wearing and social distancing to be observed at all times please.

Mass cards or condolences can be forwarded to Sweeney Funeral Directors, Boyle. Private messages of condolence and shared memories can be forwarded to sweeneyfuneraldirectors@gmail.com.

Family flowers only, please.

The Funeral Mass will be available to view on the parish web cam at www.boyleparish.ie.

