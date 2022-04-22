Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, April 22

The following deaths have taken place:

- Margaret O'Keeffe (née Hawe), Tipperary, Kilkenny and Letterkenny

- Danny O’Hagan, Ramelton

- Rebecca McClintock, Lifford, Carrigans

- Madge Mc Fadden, née Sweeney, formerly of Galway, Clare and Gortahork

- AL O’Reilly, Tullaghan, County Leitrim and formerly of The Ross, Bundoran

- Frances McGuinness, late of Tara, Greencastle Road, Moville

Margaret O'Keeffe (née Hawe), Tipperary, Kilkenny and Letterkenny



The death has occurred of Margaret O’Keeffe (nee Hawe), The Spa, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly Windgap, Co Kilkenny.

Margaret passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Donegal Hospice, Knocknamona, Letterkenny. Pre-deceased by her husband William. She will be sadly missed by her sons Patrick and Kevin, daughter Maria, grandchildren Aoife, Rachel and Conor, brothers Eddie and Jim, sister Nora, daughter-in-law Aisling, brother-in-law Larry, sister-in-law Eileen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Margaret’s Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 12.30pm in the Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, Clonmel with burial afterwards in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery.

Danny O’Hagan, Ramelton



The peaceful death has occurred at his home surrounded by his loving family of Danny O’Hagan, Fortstewart, Ramelton.

Remains will repose at his home from 4pm on Friday, April 22.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nora, daughters Nuala, Bonnie, Erin and Darina, son Daniel, sons-in-law Tony and John, daughter-in-law Juliane, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Evelyn, brother Michael, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at his home. Funeral Mass on Sunday, April 24 at 1pm in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church Ramelton on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member. House private from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Rebecca McClintock, Lifford, Carrigans

The death has taken place in the Donegal hospice of Rebecca McClintock, Tullyannon, Carrigans. Beloved wife of William, much-loved mother of Thomas and daughter-in-law Clare, also her son Ryan, her daughters Ann Louise, Chloe and partner Dean.

Rebecca will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Jude and Maiya, her sisters and brothers and wider family circle.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, April 30 at 1.30pm for 2pm funeral service in Monreagh Presbyterian Church, followed by burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice care of Terence McClintock funeral director, Convoy.

Madge Mc Fadden, née Sweeney, formerly of Galway, Clare and Gortahork

The death has occurred of Madge Mc Fadden, née Sweeney, formerly Renmore Road, Renmore, Galway and Gortahork.

Madge passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in the wonderful care of the staff of Carrigoran House on Wednesday, April, 20. Predeceased by her loving husband Séamus, by her cherished son Adrian and her dear brother Eamon.

Beloved mother of Noel (Galway), Micheál (Toronto), Eoin (Donegal), Edel (Halliday, Co. Clare) and Gráinne (McFadden-Rohan, Switzerland).

Madge will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children, her brother Denis and sister-in-law Gae (Sweeney, Australia), her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, friends, the extended Sweeney and McFadden families.

Requiem Mass for Madge will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, April 23 at the Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore.

Livestream link for Mass : https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-oliver-plunkett-renmore-galway.

Removal afterwards to her nephew Charles Boyle's house in Lower Killult, Gortahork. Funeral, after 1pm Mass on Sunday, April 24 in the Church of Christ the King, Gortahork, to the local cemetery.

AL O’Reilly, Tullaghan, County Leitrim and formerly of The Ross, Bundoran

The death has occurred of AL O’Reilly, 28 The Stables, Duncarbury, Tullaghan, County Leitrim and formerly of The Ross, Bundoran.

Beloved husband of Patricia and adored father of Angela, Brendan, Ciaran, Dermot, Eamonn, Fiona and Gavin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his beloved grandchildren Aidan, Eva, Rory, Tara, Elena, Bethan, Dylan, Eilish, Sanaa, Youssef, Jack, Niall and Dan, his brother JJ, sisters Dolores, Geraldine and Philomena and all his many relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother Tom and sisters Bridelin and Gretta. Reposing at Breslin’s Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran (F94E92F) on Saturday, April 23 from 5pm to 7pm for family, relatives, neighbours and friends to call.

Removal from Breslin’s Funeral Home on Sunday, April 24 at 10.30am via Tullaghan to arrive at St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan for Cremation Service at 2pm.

Al’s funeral mass can be viewed on the Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page.

Cremation Service can be viewed on www.lakelandscrematorium.ie, click on livestream and enter password LFH.

Family flowers only please donations in memory of AL to the S.V.D.P Society care of donation box at Funeral Home or by post to Breslin’s Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran.

Please respect all Covid guidelines in the funeral home, church and crematorium.

Frances McGuinness, late of Tara, Greencastle Road, Moville

The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Frances McGuinness, late of Tara, Greencastle Road, Moville.

Removal from Collin’s Funeral Premises, Culdaff on Thursday at 6pm going to her home.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack Graveyard.

Family time from 10pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com.

Family flowers only please, donations of desired to Buncrana Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund C/O Any family member.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live and Inish Live, email news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.

