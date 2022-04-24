Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, April 24

The following deaths have taken place:

- John Dan Floyd, Ballybofey and Cavan

- Kathleen Rutherford, St Johnston

- Breege Doherty, Galway and Muff

- Tony Kelly, Strabane and Convoy

- Helen McLaughlin, Burnfoot

- Tommy McGoldrick, Ballyshannon

- Ann McGee, Gweedore

- John B Coyle, Moville

John Dan Floyd, Ballybofey and Cavan

The death has occurred at his home in Crosserlough, County Cavan of John Dan Floyd, formerly of Dreenan, Ballybofey and Lismulladuff.

Predeceased by his wife, Lesley. He will be sadly missed by his loving family - children Debbie, Anita and Peter, grandchildren Martin, Steven, Craig, Amanda, Philip, Stephen, Cara and Matthew, his great-grandchildren, son-in-law Martin, daughter-in-law Linda, brothers Kevin and Christy, sisters Agnes, Rose and Kathleen, his extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Kathleen Rutherford, St Johnston



The death has occurred of Kathleen Rutherford nee Shiels, Cloughfin, St Johnston.

Lovingly missed by her husband John, daughters Marie and Wendy, son John, brother and sisters, Grandchildren, Caoimhe, Gavin, Ryan and Lauryn and all her extended family and friends.

House is strictly private.

Funeral leaving her late residence, Cloughfin, St Johnston on Tuesday, April 26 at 10.30am going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Breege Doherty, Galway and Muff

The death has occurred at University College Hospital, Galway in the gentle loving care of her family and staff of Breege (Bridgeen) Doherty (née Farren), Camilaun Park, Newcastle, Galway and Muff.

Dearly beloved mother of Karen and Tania and sister of Celia, Mary, Michael and Patrick.

Mourned and very sadly missed by her loving daughters, sisters and brothers, the extended family and friends.

Reposing at St Pio’s Room’within the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road, Galway on Sunday, April 24 from 5pm with removal at 6pm to Muff. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Muff. Funeral after Mass to the local cemetery. Details to follow. No flowers please.

Livestream link for Mass: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/sacred-heart-muff.

Tony Kelly, Strabane and Convoy



The death has taken place at his home of Tony Kelly, 6 Drumman Court, Strabane and formerly of Main Street, Convoy.

Beloved husband of Gladys, much-loved father of Stephen and Dana, father-in-law of Bredge and David, dearly loved grandfather of Ezanda, Yasmin, Dayle and Rory and brother of Noel and the late Josie and Mary.

Reposing at his home on Sunday, April 24 from 4pm. House private from 11pm to 11am. Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday, April 26 at 9.25am for requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brother and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam

http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html.

Helen McLaughlin, Burnfoot



The death has occurred at The Donegal Hospice of Helen McLaughlin, nee McDaid, Fairview, Bray Road, Burnfoot and formerly Glassalts, Carndonagh. Retired midwife at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Beloved wife of Dominic, much loved mother of Orla Gallagher, Ann, Edel and Niall, mother-in-law of Seamus and grandmother of Charles and Neal. Predeceased by her parents William and Annie and her brothers Neal and Willie.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her late residence from 11am on Sunday, April 24. Removal on Tuesday, April 26 at 10.15am to St Mura's Church, Fahan for requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Helen's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Please adhere to current Covid guidelines.

Tommy McGoldrick, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Tommy McGoldrick, The Mullans, Knather Road, Ballyshannon, formerly Drumahair and London.

Family home private at present, all enquiries to Patsy McCauley Funeral Director on 07703210437. Funeral arrangements later.

Ann McGee, Gweedore



The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Ann McGee, Arduns, Gweedore, originally from Glasgow. Sadly missed by her son Steven, sister Helen, brother James and extended family & friends.

Her remains will repose at Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg, on Sunday and Monday from 4pm to 8pm. Rosary both nights at 8pm.

Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Meenaweal, on Tuesday, April 26 at 11am with interment afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

John B Coyle, Moville



The death has occurred at his home of John B Coyle, Church Terrace, Moville surrounded by his loving family.

Reposing at his home. Funeral from his home on Tuesday at 11.30am for 12noon requiem Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville.

Followed by cremation at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan at 5pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to iCare c/o any family member.

John’s funeral mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com.

