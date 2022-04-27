Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, April 27

The following deaths have taken place:

- Séamus McCool, Dublin and Letterkenny

- Martha Kildea, Lifford and St Johnston

- James Arthur Duncan, Greencastle

- Charlie Harper, Stranorlar

- Daniel Gallagher, Cloghan

- Padraig McNulty, Cloghan

Séamus McCool, Dublin and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Séamus McCool, Terenure, Dublin and Letterkenny.

Beloved husband of Lynda and predeceased by his brother Andrew. He will be sadly missed by his children James, Clare and Bernard, grandchildren Tadhg, Penelope, Hugo, Ursula, Isla, Órlaith and Maisie, sisters Ann and Breed, brothers Jerry and Joseph, son-in-law Robert, daughters-in-law Siobhán and Shannon, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, neighbours and all his former pupils in Clongowes Wood College and Terenure College.

Funeral on Saturday, April 30 in St Pius X Church arriving for 10am Requiem Mass followed by burial in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny. Funeral Mass may be viewed at https://www.stpiusx.ie/st-pius-x-tv. Family flowers only.

Martha Kildea, Lifford and St Johnston

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Martha Kildea (née Wilson), 4 Beechwood Grove, Lifford and formerly of Tullyowen, St Johnston.

Beloved wife of the late John, much-loved mother of Josephine, Rosemary, Margaret, Siobhan, Bernadette, Shauna, Geraldine and John Paul, and sister of Lily and the late Paddy, Robert, Margaret and Theresa.

Reposing at her home on Thursday, April 28 from 12 noon.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday, April 30 at 10am for requiem Mass in St Baithin's Church, St Johnston at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Respiratory Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

James Arthur Duncan, Greencastle



The death has taken place of James Arthur Duncan, Dornoca, Drumaweir, Greencastle and formerly of The Derries.

James’ remains are reposing at Collin’s Funeral Premises Culdaff on Thursday, April 28, from 5pm to 8pm.

Removal on Friday afternoon, April 29 at 1.15pm for 2pm Funeral Service in St Finian’s Church of Ireland, Greencastle followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground.

Charlie Harper, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Charlie Harper, Dunwiley, Stranorlar, peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Mary, daughters Teresa (McGowan, Admiran Park, Stranorlar) Charlene (O’Brien, The Beeches, Navenny, Ballybofey) sons-in-Law Paul McGowan, Marty O’Brien, grand-daughter Laura, grandsons, Barry, Conor and Ryan, beloved brother to Jack, Hughie (Killygordon) and May (Coventry). Predeceased by his father John, mother Mary and his infant boys.

He will be deeply and sincerely missed by his loving wife, daughters, brothers, sister, sons in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Charlie’s remains will be reposing at his home from 5pm on Tuesday.

Removal from there on Thursday morning, April 28 at 10.30am via Chapel Street, to Mass of the Resurrection at Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar for 11am.

Burial afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery, Chapel St., Stranorlar.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at

https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired in memory of Charlie to the Respiratory Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Martin McGowan at McGowan’s Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar, or any family member.

Daniel (Dan) Gallagher, Ballykerrigan, Cloghan

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Daniel (Dan) Gallagher, Ballykerrigan, Cloghan (F93 HE09).

Beloved son of the late Charles and Mamie, much-loved brother of Conal (Ballykerrigan), Mollie Marley (Dooish) and Kathleen Doherty (Letterkenny).

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, brother-in-law, Michael, extended family, neighbours and friends.

His remains will repose at his late residence on Tuesday from 4pm.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am, in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin.

Interment afterwards in Glenfin cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the parish webcam at

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn

Padraig McNulty, Commeen, Cloghan

The death has occurred in London of Padraig McNulty, formerly of Commeen, Cloghan.

Padraig is survived by his sisters Ann McDermott, Ballybofey, Maureen Boyle, Fintown, Rose Doherty, Carrick, Sheila Diver, Kilcar, Kate McMenamin, Commeen, and brothers, Seamus, Peadar, John and Paul, London and Micháel and Gerard, Commeen.

His remains will repose at the home of his sister, Kate and Raymond McMenamin in Commeen from 7pm on Wednesday, April 27.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glenfin, with interment afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfin.

Family, friends and neighbours welcome. Family time from 11pm until 11am.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live and Inish Live, email news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.

