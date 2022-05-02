Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, May 2

The following deaths have taken place:

- Bernie Doherty (Tinney) (née Mc Closkey), Buncrana

- David Whelan, Ballyboe, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny / Oola, Limerick

- Kathleen McPartland, Derry/Burnfoot

- Pat Ward, Ballyshannon

- Anne McGinley, Ballyshannon

- Colm Ward, Dunfanaghy

- Barry Gallen, Castlederg/Donegal

- Brandon Mitchell, St. Johnston

- Michael Dowdican, Tullaghan

- Vincent Freeburn, Belleek

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Bernie Doherty (née McCloskey) 23 St Columba’s Ave, Buncrana and formerly of Dungiven.

Wife of the late Paul Doherty (Tinney) and sister of Gemma and Marian. Remains reposing at McLaughlin’s funeral home, Buncrana with viewing from 3pm until 5.40pm on Monday.

Removal at 5.45pm going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of David Whelan, Ballyboe, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny / Oola, Limerick

David will be sadly and sorely missed by his wife Bridie, his sons Jake and Ben, sisters Mary, Bridget and Joan, brothers Liam and John and his extended family.

Remains reposing at his residence from 6pm on Tuesday evening. Funeral Mass in St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny on Thursday at 11am. Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

The death has occurred at Altnagelvin Hospital of Kathleen McPartland, née McLaughlin, 41 Cornshell Fields, Steelstown, Derry and formerly Tooban, Burnfoot.

Wife of Jim, loving mother of Darren, Kara Ovington and Grainne Lapinskas, grandmother of Rhianna, Zea, Joni and dear sister of Barney, Patrick, Cathal, Martin, Josephine Rodgers and the late Mary McLaughlin, Joan McGrory, James and John Joe.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister, brothers, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal on Tuesday at 10.15am to St Mura's Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Kathleen's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Society of St Vincent de Paul c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

The death has occurred of Pat Ward, Cashellackan, The Acres, Ballyshannon. Peacefully, at home surrounded by his family.

Beloved husband to Maureen (née Harrison, Ballintra). Pat will be sadly missed by his sons Noel (Chicago), John (Grange) and daughters Sandra, Linda, Angela and Deborah, his brother and sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family circle, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the family home. Removal on Monday at 10.15am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by interment in Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

Donations, if so desired, to Cancer Care West or the Northwest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on St. Patrick's Church page on www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

The death has occurred of Anne McGinley (née Carty), Upper Main St., Ballyshannon, peacefully in Sligo University Hospital.

Remains will repose in Gilmartin's Funeral Home, Main St., Kinlough on Monday from 6pm to 8pm; walk through only and no handshaking.

Remains will arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am Funeral Mass on Tuesday, followed by interment in Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon. Funeral Mass may be viewed on the St Patrick's Church webcam. House strictly private, please.

Forever loved and missed by son Mark, sisters, brothers, daughter-in-law, family circle and friends.

All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Colm Ward, Figart, Dunfanaghy.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy-cross-church

Family time please from 11 pm to 10 am. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director.

The death has occurred of Barry Gallen, 70 Cavan Road, Castlederg, Tyrone / Donegal



Beloved husband of Theresa, much loved father of Eoghain, cherished son of Frank and Geraldine, loving brother of Kieran, Adrian and Darren.

Barry's remains reposed at his parents' home, 70 Cavan Road, Castlederg.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Aghyaran.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam on http://www.parishofaghyaran.com/webcam.htm

Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, son, parents, brothers, sister in law, niece, nephew and entire family circle.

The death has occurred of Brandon Mitchell, 27 Cois Abhainn, St. Johnston.

Brandon will be lovingly missed by his father Gerard, mother Michelle, sisters Brónagh, Shannon, Naomi, his niece Ava Jean, grand-dad Willie, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

To adhere to Brandon’s wishes the wake house and cremation are strictly private to family only.

No Mass cards or flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Animals in Need, Donegal c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

The death has occurred at home, surrounded by his loving family, of Michael (known as Mack) Dowdican, Corbeg, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim.

Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his wife Margaret, his children, John, Frances, Ann, Michael, Helen, Danny and Mary, grandchildren, Daniel, Anita, Owen, Dylan, Rebecca, Shannon, Megan, Grace, Katie and Sean, his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Predeceased by his parents, John and Frances, his brothers, John Joseph and Dannie, grandson Jack, his son-in-law Paddy and niece Lorraine.

Remains reposed at the family home. Removal took place on Sunday evening to St. Patrick’s Church, Tullaghan.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Palliative Care c/o Mc Gloin Undertakers, Cliffoney.

Mack’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook page.

The death has taken place of Vincent Freeburn, Derrynacranog, Belleek.

Husband of the late Maureen.

Remains will be removed from his residence on Monday via the main Kesh/Belleek Rd. and Mulleek Rd. arriving in St. Michael's Church, Mulleek for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu if desired towards Ward 9 Patient Comfort Fund South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison or any family member.

Forever loved and sadly missed by daughter Margaret, sons Peter, Leo and Breege, Liam and Catherine, Martin and Arlene, Michael and Monica, grandchildren Lily, Emma, Finn, Hannah, Levina, Sean Daithi, Muirin and good friend Emer, sister-in-law Mary Freeburn, brothers-in-law Jim and Peter Carty, family circle and friends.

