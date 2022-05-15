Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, May 15, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Harry Kerr, Buncrana

- Madge Culhane, London / Ranafast

- Annie Breen, Bunbeg

- Philomena Burke, Inch Island

- Bridie Atcheson, Muff

- John (Sean) McFadden, Gaoth Dobhair and Glasgow

- Maurice Mc Fadden, Galway / Clare / Falcarragh

Madge Culhane, London / Ranafast



The death occurred in London of Madge Culhane, (Meidi Phadaí Hiúdaí Devenney) formerly of Carraig a Choill, Ranafast.

Sadly missed by her daughter Gráinne, son Paul, son-in-law John, grandchildren; Shane, Katie & Ciaran, great grandchild Cillian James and extended family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam uasal.

Funeral Mass took place in London.

Internment of her ashes will take place in Annagry on Tuesday after 10am Mass in St Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Annagry.

Harry Kerr, Buncrana



The death has taken place at his residence of Harry Kerr, 11 Glenn Aibhinn, Clonbeg, Buncrana and formerly Coatbridge, Scotland.



Loving husband of Martha McCulloch.

His remains reposing at his residence.

Cremation will take place on Wednesday at 1pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

Family flowers only; donations if desired to ASH animal rescue.

Annie Breen, Bunbeg

The death has taken place in Burtonport of Annie Breen, Middle Dore, Bunbeg.

Predeceased by her daughter Patricia. Sadly missed by her daughters; Caroline and Sarah, son Brendan, sons-in-law Neil and Tony, grandchildren Brian, Ciaran, Aaron and Ethan, great-grandchildren Jack, Conor and Adam and extended family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam uasal.

Her remains will repose at Roarty’s Funeral Home, Derrybeg, on Sunday until 8pm and on Monday from 3pm to 6.45pm. Rosary on Sunday night at 8pm.

Removal to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, for 7pm on Monday evening to repose overnight. Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, on Tuesday at 11am with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook Page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm and on the Teach Pobail Mhuire webcam www.belltron.com/en/belltron-streaming

Philomena Burke, Inch Island

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Philomena Burke, Moress, Inch Island.

Beloved wife of James, much-loved mother of Maria Kohlmeyer, Michael, Richard and Colette and dear sister of Frankie, Peter and the late Mary McShane.



Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Removal on Monday at 10.15am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to ICU at Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Bridie Atcheson, Muff

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridie Atcheson, Park Cottage, Muff.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Sunday at 4pm going to her late residence. Family time please from 10pm to 10am.

Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Muff, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.sacredheartchurchmuff.com

John (Sean) McFadden, Gaoth Dobhair and Glasgow

The death has occurred at his home in Glasgow of John (Sean) McFadden of Bunaninver, Gaoth Dobhair and Glasgow.

John was predeceased by his beloved wife Frances. He will be missed by his brother Joe, his children John, Stephen, Joseph and Angela and grandchildren Eve, Luke, Johnny, Louis, Matteo, Gianluca and Marco and his son-in-law Enzo and daughter-in-law Ann Marie.

His remains will arrive at Holy Cross Chapel, 113 Dixon Ave, Glasgow G42 8ER on Thursday at 6.30pm when there will be short prayers.

The Requiem Mass will be on Friday at 9.30am followed by burial at Linn Crematorium.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TOd2-X2hEiw

Maurice Mc Fadden, Galway / Clare / Falcarragh

The death has occurred at his home in Galway following a short battle with cancer, of Maurice Mc Fadden, Taylors Hill, Galway City / Scariff, Clare / and originally from Newtown, Falcarragh.

Predeceased by his brothers John-Joe and Ownie and by his sisters Maude and Christina. Devoted husband to Mary and proud and much-loved father to Tina, Tara, Tony and Muiris. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife and children, brothers Tony and Pat, sisters Noreen and Kathleen, sons-in-law Roger and Michael, daughter-in-law Brigeeta, his adored grandchildren, Arja, Sofía, Lewis, Ava, Ella, Oisín, Aoise and Noel, the extended McFadden and Whyte family and many friends.

Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Claddagh, Galway (H91 CD36), followed by burial in Rahoon Cemetery. Mass can be viewed at https://www.dominicanscladdagh.ie/live-webcam/

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live and Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.