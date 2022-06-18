Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, June 18



The following deaths have occurred:

- James (Jimmy) Quinn, Grange, Sligo/Donegal Town

- Danny Browne, London, formerly Cashelshanaghan, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny

- Peter McGinley, High Glen, Carrigart

- John Cunningham, Cashel, Glentogher, Carndonagh

- Roisín Purcell (née Byrne), Laurence Avenue, Maynooth, Kildare/Ardara

- James Doyle, Killybegs/Dublin

- Patrick Gallagher, Mullaghderg, Kincasslagh

- Day Carson, Slievebuck, Ballyholey, Raphoe

- Patricia McGill, London/Kilcar/Clare

- Arthur Rafferty, Fish Lane, West End, Bundoran



James (Jimmy) Quinn, Grange, Sligo/Donegal Town

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Quinn, Grange, Sligo/Stranass, Drummenny, Donegal Town, (Former Garda Síochána) peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by his family. Will always be remembered and loved by his wife Ann his daughters Geraldine (Burke) Edel (Kearns) Annmarie (Travers) sons Darragh and Fergal, sons-in-law Paul B, Paul K, and Alan, daughter-in-law Sylvia.

Devoted grandad to Adam, Orlaith, Grainne, Ryan, Ava, Oisin, Katie, Jonah and Patrick. Will be sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode F91YH33) on Saturday evening from 4pm to 8pm and on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of Mary Immaculate, Grange to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rathcormac Cemetery.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.facebook.com/ahamlishparishsligo/. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Parking is available on both evenings at St Molaise Gaels GAA Park

Danny Browne, London, formerly Cashelshanaghan, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Danny Browne, London, formerly Cashelshanaghan, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny.

His remains will repose at the family home in Cashelshanaghan from 8pm this evening, Saturday, June 18.

Funeral leaving there on Monday, June 20 at 12 15pm going to St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Peter McGinley, High Glen, Carrigart

The death has occurred of Peter McGinley, High Glen, Carrigart.

His remains will repose at the residence of his daughter, Mary and Kevin Green, Tirlaughan, Carrigart.

Funeral from there on Sunday afternoon, June 19 at 1pm travelling via High Glen to arrive at the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

John Cunningham, Cashel, Glentogher, Carndonagh

The death has occurred at the home of John Cunningham, Cashel, Glentogher, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday at 2pm for service in the Hillhead Presbyterian Church at 3pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining burial ground.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Hillhead Presbyterian Church and Motor Neuron Disease.

Roisín Purcell (née Byrne), Laurence Avenue, Maynooth, Kildare/Ardara

The death has occurred of Roisín Purcell (née Byrne), Laurence Avenue, Maynooth, Kildare/Ardara.

She passed away peacefully at Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Anne and Trish, son Hughie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nine grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Remains removed on Saturday to arrive at St Mary's Church, Maynooth, for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

Roisín's funeral Mass can be viewed live on Saturday morning at 10am by clicking on the following link: https://maynoothparish.org/webcam-2/

James Doyle, Killybegs/Dublin

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Doyle, aged 77, on Thursday, June 16. Jim, originally from Dublin, and the last five years with his son Mike and family in Killybegs, passed peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones. Sadly missed by his sons Mike and Brendan, daughters-in-law Karen and Leigh Ann, grandsons Josh, Ethan, James and Ivar and also his adopted granddaughter Hannah and grandson Joseph. However, none will miss him more than his most beloved wife Patricia who has been separated from him due to illness.

Remains will travel to Cavan Crematorium on Saturday, June 18, for service at 4pm for family and close friends only.

Patrick Gallagher, Mullaghderg, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred in Nazareth House, Fahan of Patrick Gallagher, Mullaghderg, Kincasslagh.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh at 11am on Saturday, June 18 with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Day Carson, Slievebuck, Ballyholey, Raphoe

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Day Carson, Slievebuck, Ballyholey, Raphoe.

Private Funeral Service at his late residence on Saturday, June 18 at 2pm with interment afterwards to Ramochy Parish Church Graveyard, Main Street, Manorcunningham, arriving at approximately 3.15pm.

House private please at the request of the deceased. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Association Donegal Branch c/o any family member.

Deeply missed by May and family, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Patricia McGill, London/Kilcar/Clare

The death has occurred of Patricia McGill (née Walsh), London/Curris, Kilcar, Donegal and formerly Kildysart, County Clare.

Beloved wife of Seán, much loved mother to Ryan, Emma, Michael and Anne-Marie. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Kian, Ava, Olivia, Jack, Clementine, Anna and Jessica, her daughters-in-law Jordanna and Clare, her son-in-law Wayne, her brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of relatives, neighbours and friends both in London and in Ireland.

Removal from McCabe’s Funeral Home, Ardara at 11.45am on Saturday, travelling via Kilcar and her late residence in Curris, to arrive at St Columba’s Church, Carrick, for funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Arthur Rafferty, Fish Lane, West End, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Arthur Rafferty, Fish Lane, West End, Bundoran and formerly of Aughnagar, County Tyrone and The Bird's Nest Bar, Bundoran.

Beloved husband of Marie and adored father to Ciaran (Joy), Stephen (Veronica), Declan (Lois), Cathy (John) and Mairona (Seamus), deeply regretted by his loving family, his grandchildren Ella-Rose, Ben, Mie, Eoghan, Cassie and Donnacha, brothers Jimmy and Eamon, sister Maureen, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, and all his many relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Kitty, his brother John and sisters Eileen and Mary.

Removal from the family home there on Saturday morning at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial will take place afterwards in St Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Arthur to Ozanam House Residential Unit, Bundoran, care of donation box at the family home or by post to Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran.

