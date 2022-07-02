Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, July 2, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Neil Joe Hartin, Collon, Carndonagh

- John Kelly, Woodlands, Letterkenny and formerly of Manorcunningham

- Mary Donal Gallagher, Meenaniller, Derrybeg and Glassagh

- Hannah Mc Fadden, Falcarragh

- Beatie O' Brien, Kilmacrennan

- John Boyle, Kilcar

- Eddie McDaid, Buncrana / Birkenhead

- Margaret Gallinagh, Ballyshannon / Donegal Town

- Leo O'Friel, Lifford / Fanad

- Brendan MacIntyre, Strabane / Lifford

- Mary Elizabeth Harrison, Mountcharles

- James Duncan, Ballyshannon

- Cathal Gallagher, Ray

- Danny McCafferty, Annagry

- Maureen Cunningham, Malinmore

- Sam Graham, Australia / St Johnston

Neil Joe Hartin, Collon, Carndonagh

The death has taken place on July 1 at Letterkenny University Hospital of Neil Joe Hartin, Collon, Carndonagh.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, today at 3pm going to his late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Monday at 10:15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for requiem mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Colmcille’s Village, Clonmany.

Strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

John Kelly, Woodlands, Letterkenny and formerly of Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday July 1 of John Kelly, Woodlands, Letterkenny F92 N8YX and formerly from Manorcunningham.

Deeply missed by his loving wife Phyllis, sons and daughters Dessie, Derek, Shaun, Letterkenny, Eileen Carey, Greencastle, Kate, Martin, Leisha, Siobhan, Letterkenny, Eunan, Raphoe and Noel Doherty, Coolboy, brother Willie, Listillion and sister Kathleen Walker, Clydebank, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

John’s remains will be reposing at his late residence from 12 noon to 10pm on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3 from 12 noon to 10pm with Rosary both evenings at 9pm.



Funeral from there on Monday, July 4 at 10.15am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs.



Interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.



Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Surgical 2, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member. Family time only please on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Donal Gallagher, Meenaniller, Derrybeg and Glassagh

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Donal Gallagher, Meenaniller, Derrybeg, originally from Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair.

Mary’s remains are reposing at her late residence. Rosary nightly at 8pm. House private after rosary until 11am.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Sunday, July 3, at 1pm with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Parish Webcam or on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director’s Facebook page.

Hannah Mc Fadden, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in the Lakehouse Nursing Home of Hannah Mc Fadden Ballina, Falcarragh and formerly of Inishbofin.

She is survived by her sister Mary, nieces, nephews and a circle of family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her niece Annie and John Ferry's residence at 35 Ballina, Falcarragh. Rosary both nights at 9pm. Wake is private to family only.

Removal from there on Sunday for 11am Requiem Mass in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in Gortahork Cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on http://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church

Please continue to adhere to public health regarding mask wearing and shaking of hands.

Beatie O' Brien, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred peacefully at her home, of Beatrice (Beatie) O'Brien, Cloughroe, Kilmacrennan.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Dorothy, son-in-law Simon, granddaughters Sarah and Emma and her husband Paul, great-granddaughters Georgia and Ava, sister-in-law Maggie, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her husband George.

Her remains are reposing at her home. House private to family and close friends please.

Funeral service on Sunday at 2pm in the Parish Church of St Finian and St Mark, Kilmacrennan, with burial afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery.

John Boyle, Kilcar

The death has occurred of John Boyle, Towney, Kilcar.



His remains will arrive at St Cartha's Church, Kilcar on Sunday at 7.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am. Mass will be streamed on mcnmedia.tv. Interment will take place afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Eddie McDaid, Buncrana / Birkenhead

The death has taken place in Birkenhead, Merseyside of Eddie McDaid, formerly of Upper Fallask, Dumfries.

Son of the late John and Martha McDaid and dear brother of Annie (McLaughlin) Teresa (McDaid), Martha (McDaid), Kathleen (Doherty) and Henry.

Cremation will take place in Liverpool on July 19.

Margaret Gallinagh, Ballyshannon / Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Margaret Gallinagh (née McGinty), 45 Westport, Ballyshannon and late of Townawilly, Donegal Town.

She died peacefully at the Rock Nursing Unit, Ballyshannon, surrounded by her loving family and the caring staff of Rock Nursing Unit.

Predeceased by her husband Tommy, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Isobel, Patricia, Mary, Christine and Joanne and all her grandchildren. Sadly missed by her brother Eamon McGinty and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at John McGee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon, F94ED21, on Friday from 4pm to 8pm with removal on Saturday morning going to St Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in St Agatha’s Cemetery, Clar, Donegal Town.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Rock Nursing Unit c/o John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors. House private at all times. Funeral home private on the morning of the funeral and burial private to family only, please.

Leo O'Friel, Lifford / Fanad

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Leo O`Friel, Drumbuoy, Lifford and formerly of Fanad.

Beloved husband of Jane, much-loved father of Edward, Miranda, Deirdre, Maeve, Frank and Louise and brother of the late Alfie, Frank, Gabriel, Brendan, Annie, Tessie, Ena, Rita and Fr John.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday morning at 10.25am for requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog at 11am.

Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 9pm to 11am.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Brendan MacIntyre, Strabane / Lifford

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Brendan MacIntyre, 1 Riverside Terrace, Strabane and formerly of Lifford.

Beloved husband of the late Maureen, much-loved father of Andrew and Harry and brother of Dermot and the late Eunan, Eddie, James, John, Pearse, Kevin Della and baby Laetitia.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday at 9.25am for requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 10am. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, brother and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Kidney Research U.K. c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-immaculate-conception-strabane

Mary Elizabeth Harrison, Mountcharles

The death has occurred peacefully at Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town of Mary Elizabeth (Lizzie) Harrison (née Gallagher), Salthill, Mountcharles, Donegal, F94 K225.

Predeceased by her loving husband Bobby, her parents Peter and Annie Gallagher and her beloved brother Thomas. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son David (Helena), daughters Siobhan Mc Cullagh (Paul) and Elish Magee (Peter), grandchildren Coryn, Aaryn, Brandon, Mya, Sarah, Codie, Josh and Jude, great grandchildren Noah and Jonah.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence on Friday from 2pm until 9pm.

Removal from there on Saturday at 10.30am, going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Sacred Heart/Holy Redeemer Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=sacred%20heart%2Fholy%20redeemer%20chapel

James Duncan, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Duncan, Abbey, Ballyshannon.

He passed away suddenly, at University Hospital Galway, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his father Raymond. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Louise, adored father of Kian, and Ava, mother Margaret, brother Mick (Sam), niece Ellen, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and extended Duncan and Brennan family.

Reposing at the family home on Friday from 3pm until 8pm. Home private at all other times. Walk through only, please refrain from handshaking and continue to use face-covering in the home and church at all times in order to help to keep our community safe.

Removal on Saturday at 10.15am to arrive at Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am Mass of the Resurrection, followed by interment in the Abbey Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Cathal Gallagher, Ray

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Cathal Gallagher, Ray, Manorcunningham, F92V0C1.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Danny McCafferty, Annagry

The death has taken place in Dungloe Community Hospital of Danny McCafferty, Doire na Mainséar, Annagry, originally from Carraig a' Choill, Ranafast.

Predeceased by his wife Mary. Sadly missed by his sons, John, Brian, Danny and Joseph, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild and extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence with Rosary at 8pm. House private after the Rosary until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, on Saturday at 10am with interment afterwards in the new graveyard.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Parish webcam and on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page: https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Maureen Cunningham, Malinmore

The death has occurred of Maureen (Magoo) Cunningham (née McGowan), Malinmore.

Pre-deceased by her daughter Olive, Maureen passed away peacefully at home, after a long illness in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of Barney, loving mother to Christine and Kevin, Maureen will be sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Joanne, her grandchildren Matthew, Grace, Brodie and Kenzie, her sisters Francie and Hilda, her brother Liam, brother-in-law Frank, sisters-in-law Margaret, Philomena and Angela and her many nieces and nephews and a large circle of relatives and friends.

The family home is private please.

Removal from her late residence on Sunday morning to arrive at St Columba’s Church, Carrick for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Donegal Branch MS through any family member or Curran’s Funeral Services.

Sam Graham, Australia / St Johnston

The death has taken place of Sam Graham, Perth Western, Australia and formerly of Momeen, St Johnston.

Son of late Moses and Kathleen Graham. Brother of Joe, Kathleen, Thompson, Janette and the late Stephen Graham.

Cremation will take place in Perth, Western Australia.

