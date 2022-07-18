Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, July 18, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Anne O'Donnell, Falcarragh / Enniskillen

- Dan Bradley, Churchill

- Plunkett Mc Intyre, Ballybofey

- Maureen Sweeney, Dungloe

Anne O'Donnell, Falcarragh / Enniskillen



The death has occurred in the Lake House Nursing Unit, Portnablagh of Anne O'Donnell (née Downey), formerly Enniskillen and Killut, Falcarragh.



Predeceased by her parents Sheila and Charlie, brothers Cathal and Gerard, she will be sadly missed by her husband Colm; children Claire, Paul, Julie, Joan and Ultan; her 11 grandchildren; brother Seamus and her in-laws and extended family.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday in Christ the King Church, Gortahork at 12pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time after the rosary until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/christ-the-king-gortahork and on Sweeney Funeral Directors Facebook Page.

Dan Bradley, Churchill



The death has occurred peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital, of Dan Bradley, Drimacanoo, Churchill.



Predeceased by parents John and Hannah, sister Winnie and brother Con. Deeply regretted by his nieces and nephews John and Lisa Kilcoyne (England), John Bradley (Drumacanoo), Kathleen Elliot (Letterkenny), Noreen Kellett (Leeds), Mary Doherty (Leeds) and sister in-law Bridget Bradley (Letterkenny). Always remembered by his extended family members neighbours and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Funeral from there on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Columba's Church, Glenswilly followed by interment in Tempeldouglas Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/glenswilly

Family flowers only, donations to Friends of Letterkenny Hospital care of any family member.

Plunkett Mc Intyre, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at his late residence of Plunkett Mc Intyre, Navenny, Ballybofey.

Beloved husband of Patricia, much-loved father of Patricia, Deirdre, Denise, Grainne, Cora, David, and Oliver. Cherished brother of Lily, Danny, Michael, Gerard, Bernadette, Seamus, Margaret, Benny, Tommy, Marian, also the late Terence, Liam, Eamon, Tony, Anne, Francis. Predeceased by his parents, William and Annie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchild, sons in law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

His remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Monday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill. Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland directly via the link or c/o any family member.

Maureen Sweeney, Dungloe

The peaceful death has taken place on July 7 in Queensland, Australia of Maureen Sweeney (Eddie Ned), formerly of Ard Crone House, Meenmore, Dungloe.

Funeral on Tuesday at 11am local time in Sacred Heart Church, Yeppoon, Queensland, Australia.

