Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, July 22, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

Susie Kearney, Churchtown, Carndonagh

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Susie Kearney, Churchtown, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving there tomorrow morning, Saturday July 23rd at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eddie O'Kane Cavanacor House, Ballindrait, Lifford and formerly Belfast

The death has taken place of Eddie O'Kane Cavanacor House, Ballindrait, Lifford and formerly of Falls Road, Belfast.

Beloved husband of Joanna, much-loved father of Eamon, Marianne, Matthew, David, Esther, Catherine and the late Peter and dearly loved grandfather of Emil, Mikkel, Amy, Bronwen, Sophie and Jamie.

Reposing at his home on Saturday, July 23 from 12 noon. House private please on Sunday, July 24.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday, July 25 at 10.25am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren and family circle.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam

https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Margaret Kelly, Leenan, Urris

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Margaret Kelly, Leenan, Urris.

Her remains will repose at her late residence this evening, Friday July 22. Funeral leaving from there on Sunday morning, July 24, at 9.30am, going to St Michael’s Church, Urris, for Requiem Mass at 10am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 10pm until 11am.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/stmichaelurris

Fr Hugh Behan, Lifford

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Fr. Hugh Behan, `Aisling,' Burcher Street, Lifford.

Beloved son of the late James and Sarah and much-loved brother of Seamus. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother and family circle.

His remains are reposing at St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with interment afterwards in St Mary`s Cemetery, Melmount. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam at https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Freddie Cunningham, Derry City / Redcastle

The death has occurred peacefully at the Foyle Hospice, of Freddie Cunningham, Derry City and Redcastle. Redcastle.

Loving father of John, Liam, Deirdre, Aishling and the late Diarmuid, beloved partner of the late Isobel. He will be sadly missed by her children Angela and John Paul, much-loved grandfather of Conal, Alexandra, Leah, Beth and Jayne, father-in-law of Paula, Stephen, Steve, Stuart and Lisa and a much-loved brother and uncle.

Funeral from his daughter's home, 3 The Beeches, Redcastle, on Saturday at 9.10am for 10am Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Longtower. A private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan on Monday.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Foyle Hospice: https://foylehospice.com/donate/

Albert Lynch, Derry City / Killea

The death has occurred of Albert Lynch, Bligh's Lane, Derry City, Derry and Killea. Loving husband of Margaret, 93 Bligh’s Lane, BT48 0GZ, loving father of Gabriel, Majella and Charlene, father-in-law of Joanne, Padraig and Blaise, cherished grandfather of Ruairí, Dára, Aoife, Sophie, Conor and Zach and dear brother of Willie, Ruby, Phyllis, Mary, Goretti and the late Tommy, Claire and baby Bernadette.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday at 11.25am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Killea with interment afterwards in All Saint’s Cemetery, Newtowncunningham. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Derry, BT47 6AB.

PJ McDaid, Isle of Doagh

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home of PJ McDaid, Magheranaul, Isle of Doagh.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. House private please from 11pm until 10am.

Funeral leaving from there on Friday at 2.15pm, going to St Mary’s Church Clonmany, for Requiem Mass at 3pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Beach Hill Manor, c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Mary McCafferty, Strabane / Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at her home of Mary McCafferty (née Kildea), 304 Ballycolman Estate, Strabane and formerly of Newtowncunningham.

Beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mother of Jimmy, Rosemary, Geraldine, Patricia, Brian, Majella, Karen, Claire and the late Vincent and Sean and sister of Arty and the late John and Madge.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday at 9.15am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam

http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Marie Curie c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Jorgino Silva, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Jorgino Silva, Fairy Bridge Lodge, Single Street, Bundoran.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his loving family, relatives, friends, especially all his many friends in the surfing community.

His remains are reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran F94 E92F on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm for all his family, neighbours and friends to call.

Private cremation will follow at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Eddie Boyle, Dublin and Donegal

The death has occurred peacefully at the Mater Hospital of Edward (Eddie) Boyle, Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Donegal and Glasgow.

Adored husband of Máiréad, dear father of Éamonn, Catherine and Eoin and brother of Marion. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren Liam, Thomas, Séamus, Finnegan and Oisín, daughter-in-law Stephanie, son-in-law Philip, sister, mother-in-law Babs, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

His remains are reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal to the Church of St Thomas the Apostle, Laurel Lodge, Castleknock on Friday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. House private, please.

The funeral service may be viewed live only, at https://www.laurellodgeparish.ie/webcam

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Mater Hospital Foundation.

Geraldine McLaughlin Galway and Ballyliffin

The death has occurred peacefully in her sleep of Geraldine McLaughlin (née Sweeney), Clybaun Road, Knocknacarra, Galway / Ballyliffin.

Predeceased by her sisters Eine and Evelyn and by her brother Hugo, she will be sadly missed by her husband Colm, her daughters Orla, Niamh, Crea, Ailbhe and Clíona, sons-in-law Paul, Ger and Tom, grandchildren Leah, Kian, Alan, Amie, Cillian, Dylan, Adam, Rachel, Lachlan, Jamie and Lara, brothers Michael, John Patrick, and Damien, sisters Peggy, Bried, Claire and Dympna, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Her remains will repose at her home (H91RW7D) on Sunday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from there on Monday to St John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am. Livestream link: https://www.churchtv.ie/knocknacarra/

Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

