Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, July 25, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Patsy Mulvihill, Ballyheerin, Kilmacrennan

- Annie Callaghan, Killygordon

- Mary Logue, Cloghan

- Eddie Carr, Creeslough

- Grace Harkin, Bridgend

- Madge McLaughlin, Kerrykeel

- Rosemary McMonagle, Letterkenny

- Jane Ann Packham, Ballybofey

- John Rodgers, Convoy

- Liam Callaghan, Fanad

- Eddie O'Kane, Ballindrait / Belfast

- Geraldine McLaughlin, Galway / Ballyliffin

Patsy Mulvihill, Ballyheerin, Kilmacrennan

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Patsy Mulvihill, Ballyheerin, Kilmacrennan.

Remains reposing at his home. House private to family and close friends.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, July 26 at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

Annie Callaghan, Killygordon

The death has occurred peacefully at Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, surrounded by her loving family, of Annie Callaghan, née Sweeney, Main Street, Killygordon, F93 HYW9.

Beloved wife of the late Dan, and much-loved mother of Mary, Hugo, James, Patrick, John, Dan and the late Peter. Cherished sister of Sally, Kitty and the late Dan, Neil, Hughie and James. Predeceased by her parents Kitty and Hughie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, sisters, son in law, daughters in law, sisters in law,grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Her remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the St.Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund, Barnes View Ward, St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, care of any family member.

Mary Logue, Cloghan



The death has taken place peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, of Mary Logue, née Bradley, Letterhillue, Cloghan, F93 EH93.

Mary is survived by her sons, Liam, Hughie, Pat and Paul, her daughter, Esther, brother John Bradley, sister Anne Mullane, son- in-law John, daughter-in-law Noeleen, grandchildren, great granddchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is predeceased by her husband Joe, sister Brid and brother Hughie and her parents Hughie and Susan.

Rosary nightly at 9pm. There will be a shuttle bus in operation from The Reelin Bridge from 6pm on both days.

Funeral from her home on Tuesday for 11am Mass in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin, with interment afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfin

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Cloghan Day Care Centre, c/o any family member.

Eddie Carr, Creeslough



The death has occurred of Eddie Carr, Terlin, Creeslough. His remains are reposing at his late residence. Family time please from 11pm to 11am and the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass in St Michael's Church, Creeslough on Monday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Creeslough Day Centre c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director.

Grace Harkin, Bridgend

The peaceful death has occurred at her home of Grace Harkin née O'Donnell, Carrowreagh, Bridgend and formerly Cashelnagor, Gortahork.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick, her sisters Margaret and Mary and her brothers Paddy, Denis, Hugh, Jimmy and Michéal; deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her sons and daughters Mary, Brian, John, Kieran, Jacqueline, Desmond, Breeda, Seamus, Kevin and Karen, her sisters Bríd and Kathleen, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains are reposing at her home. The wake is strictly private to family only, please.

Removal on Monday morning at 9.15am going to St Aengus' Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Buncrana Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Madge McLaughlin, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her family, of Madge McLaughlin, Drumatrummon, Kerrykeel. F92 YW90



She is deeply regretted by her son Daniel, daughter-in-law Olivia, granddaughter Melissa, sister Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kerrykeel, on Monday at 11am followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Palliative Care care of any family member or the funeral director.

Rosemary McMonagle, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Rosemary McMonagle, née McElwee, 2, Hawthorn Heights Letterkenny, formerly of Mullagheap.

Predeceased by her brother Connie and sister Evelyn Boyce. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband Barney, daughter Siobhan Franklin and husband Bob, Golf Course Road, Letterkenny, sons Donal and wife Olive (Skerries, Dublin), Brendan and wife Kathleen (Mullagheap), Brian and wife Pauline (Windyhall, Letterkenny), daughter Roisín McMonagle and husband Eamon McGranaghan (Glenaughty Close, Letterkenny); sisters Patricia Tinney and husband Hughie (Glebe, Letterkenny) and Sadie Friel and husband Colm (Ballyboe, Rathmullan); grandchildren Ruth, Shane, David, Aoibhín, Mark and Chloe, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Family time please this morning. Funeral from there, this morning, on Monday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny, for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if wished, to Mary’s Meals c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Jane Ann Packham, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Jane Ann Packham ORN SRN MBE, formerly of Upper Celtic Park, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh and Cloughroe, Ballybofey.

Predeceased by her late husband Dr Dennis Packham, brothers Robert, Billy, and John Davis, and sisters Isobel (Bartram), Doreen (Lindsay), she was a dear sister to Priscilla (Roulston), Muriel (Perry), and brother Norman Davis and a dear aunt to all her nieces and nephews.

For anyone wishing to pay their respects and meet the family the Funeral Home Drumclay Park North Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, BT74 6ND will be open on Sunday from 4pm until 7pm.

A service of thanksgiving will take place on Monday in Lisbellaw Parish Church at 2.30pm followed by interment in Lisbellaw Presbyterian Churchyard.

Family flowers only please, Donations if desired are to Marie Curie.

John Rodgers, Convoy

The death has taken place of John Rodger Killynure, Convoy, at the Donegal Hospice.

Beloved husband of Jean, much-loved father of John, Paul, Pete, Julie and Carol, adoring grandfather of Jake, Zoe, Oisin, predeceased by Conor and Gavin, also Ryan, Noah, Grace, Hannah and William. John will be sorely missed by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, wider family circle and many friends.

The family would like to thank the hospice staff for their kindness, compassion and care of their father in his time of need.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Rosary at 9pm, family time please after the rosary and on the morning of the funeral.

Removal from there at on Monday at 11.15am for 12noon Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church Convoy followed by burial in the family plot in the old cemetery. Family flowers only, donation if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of Terence McClintock funeral director, Convoy.

Liam Callaghan, Fanad

The death occurred on November 5 in the Cayman Islands of Liam Callaghan, Ballinalost, Fanad.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Elaine, children Michelle, Mary and Annice (all Cayman Islands) and Fiona and Ian (UK) and all his 14 grandchildren. Sadly missed by his sister Mary McGinley (Castlefinn) and brothers Jim and John (UK), his extended family, neighbours and his large circle of friends.

His ashes will repose at his late residence at Ballinalost from 1pm to 10pm on Monday. Rosary at 9pm.

A Memorial Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty on Tuesday at 11am followed by the burial of ashes in the adjoining graveyard. The Memorial Mass can be viewed live via the St Mary’s Fanavolty and St Columba’s Massmount Facebook page https://m.facebook.com//stmarysfanavolty

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or McAteer Funeral Directors.

Eddie O'Kane, Ballindrait / Belfast

The death has taken place of Eddie O'Kane Cavanacor House, Ballindrait, Lifford and formerly of Falls Road, Belfast.

Beloved husband of Joanna, much-loved father of Eamon, Marianne, Matthew, David, Esther, Catherine and the late Peter and dearly loved grandfather of Emil, Mikkel, Amy, Bronwen, Sophie and Jamie.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 10.25am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren and family circle.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Geraldine McLaughlin Galway and Ballyliffin

The death has occurred peacefully in her sleep of Geraldine McLaughlin (née Sweeney), Clybaun Road, Knocknacarra, Galway and Ballyliffin.

Predeceased by her sisters Eine and Evelyn and by her brother Hugo, she will be sadly missed by her husband Colm, her daughters Orla, Niamh, Crea, Ailbhe and Clíona, sons-in-law Paul, Ger and Tom, grandchildren Leah, Kian, Alan, Amie, Cillian, Dylan, Adam, Rachel, Lachlan, Jamie and Lara, brothers Michael, John Patrick, and Damien, sisters Peggy, Bried, Claire and Dympna, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Her remains will repose at her home (H91RW7D) on Sunday until 8pm. Removal from there on Monday to St John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am. Livestream link: https://www.churchtv.ie/knocknacarra/

Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

