Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, July 25, 2022

- Danny Gillespie, Altaskin, St Johnston

- Mary Walsh née Mc Namee, 'St Anthony's' Tullamore, Offaly and Lifford

- Patricia (Patsy) Gill, née Logue, England and formerly of Malin

- Patsy Mulvihill, Ballyheerin, Kilmacrennan

- Annie Callaghan, Killygordon

- Mary Logue, Cloghan

- Liam Callaghan, Fanad

Mary Walsh née Mc Namee, 'St Anthony's' Tullamore, Offaly and Lifford

The death has occurred of Mary Walsh née Mc Namee, 'St Anthony's' Tullamore, Offaly and Lifford.

Predeceased by her devoted husband Michael, her brothers Owen, Hughie, Paddy and sisters Annie and Cassie. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her sons Seamus, Michael and Padraig, daughters Meree, Kathy, and Margaret, sisters-in-law Noranne and Margaret, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, carers, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Lawless' Funeral Home R35 C5P6, Mucklagh on Wednesday, July 27 from 4pm with Rosary at 6pm followed by removal afterwards to St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh, R35 VO45, arriving 6:30 pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Mary on Thursday, July 28 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family Flowers Only.

Messages of condolence can be left for the family on Lawless Funeral Website - https://tullamorefunerals.ie/notices/obituaries

Patricia (Patsy) Gill, née Logue, England and formerly of Malin

The death has taken place in Woodley, Reading, England of Patricia (Patsy) Gill, née Logue, formerly of Malin.

Former Primary School teacher at Culkeeny National School.

Beloved wife of John and Mother of Paul, Aiden, Catherine and Fiona.

A service for Patricia will take place in Lagg Chapel on Tuesday, August 2 at 11am with interment of her ashes immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Annie Callaghan, Killygordon

The death has occurred peacefully at Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, surrounded by her loving family, of Annie Callaghan, née Sweeney, Main Street, Killygordon, F93 HYW9.

Beloved wife of the late Dan, and much-loved mother of Mary, Hugo, James, Patrick, John, Dan and the late Peter. Cherished sister of Sally, Kitty and the late Dan, Neil, Hughie and James. Predeceased by her parents Kitty and Hughie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, sisters, son in law, daughters in law, sisters in law,grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Her remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the St.Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund, Barnes View Ward, St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, care of any family member.

Mary Logue, Cloghan



The death has taken place peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, of Mary Logue, née Bradley, Letterhillue, Cloghan, F93 EH93.

Mary is survived by her sons, Liam, Hughie, Pat and Paul, her daughter, Esther, brother John Bradley, sister Anne Mullane, son- in-law John, daughter-in-law Noeleen, grandchildren, great granddchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is predeceased by her husband Joe, sister Brid and brother Hughie and her parents Hughie and Susan.

Rosary nightly at 9pm. There will be a shuttle bus in operation from The Reelin Bridge from 6pm on both days.

Funeral from her home on Tuesday for 11am Mass in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin, with interment afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfin

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Cloghan Day Care Centre, c/o any family member.

Patsy Mulvihill, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred peacefully at his home, of Patsy Mulvihill, Ballyheerin, Kilmacrennan.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife May, family Gerald, Nigel, Caroline, Fiona, John and Maureen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister Rita, extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his home. House private to family and close friends.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

Liam Callaghan, Fanad

The death occurred on November 5 in the Cayman Islands of Liam Callaghan, Ballinalost, Fanad.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Elaine, children Michelle, Mary and Annice (all Cayman Islands) and Fiona and Ian (UK) and all his 14 grandchildren. Sadly missed by his sister Mary McGinley (Castlefinn) and brothers Jim and John (UK), his extended family, neighbours and his large circle of friends.

His ashes will repose at his late residence at Ballinalost from 1pm to 10pm on Monday. Rosary at 9pm.

A Memorial Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty on Tuesday at 11am followed by the burial of ashes in the adjoining graveyard. The Memorial Mass can be viewed live via the St Mary’s Fanavolty and St Columba’s Massmount Facebook page https://m.facebook.com//stmarysfanavolty

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or McAteer Funeral Directors.

