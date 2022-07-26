Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, July 26

The following deaths have occurred:

- Anna McLoone, Cloghan

- Danny Gillespie, Altaskin, St Johnston

- Michael Deasy, Armagh and Glenties

- Mary Walsh, née McNamee, Tullamore, Offaly and Cloghan

- Patricia (Patsy) Gill, née Logue, England and formerly of Malin

Anna McLoone, Cloghan

The death has taken place in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of Anna McLoone, Doocrow, Cloghan.

She is survived by her sister Róise McLoone and was predeceased by her husband, Pete, and brothers Joe and Michael.

Anna will repose at the home of her sister Róise in Binmore, Cloghan, F93RW70, from 5pm on Tuesday.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated in The Church of The Holy Family, Edeninfagh, at 12 noon on Thursday, July 28, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. Family time from after the Rosary until 12 midday.

Danny Gillespie, Altaskin, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Danny Gillespie, Altaskin, St Johnston.

Danny will be lovingly missed by his wife Majella, sons and daughters Helen, Eilís, Donal and Emmet, daughter-in-law and sons-in-law Leanne, Richard, Damien; his beloved grandchildren Cillian, Óisin, Conor, Aoibheann, and his brothers and sisters Eamon, Susie, Mary, Robert, Bernadette, Deirdre, Fr Joseph, Nuala, his in-laws nieces and nephews and all his extended family and friends.

Danny was predeceased by his parents, Susan and Edward and his brother Gerard.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from Altaskin Road, St Johnston on Wednesday at 10.30am going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St Johnston and Carrigans Family Resource Centre care of any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Michael Deasy, Armagh and Glenties

The death has occurred of Michael Deasy, 4 Mullaghmore Avenue, Keady, Armagh / Glenties



Devoted husband of Anne and loving father to Michelle and Louise. Beloved son of the late Patrick and Hedwig and brother of the late Peter RIP.

His remains will leave his late residence, 4 Mullaghmore Avenue, on Wednesday to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Keady, for 10am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters, grandchildren Séan-Michael, Rioghan, Aìne, Scarlett and Sophia-Louise, brothers Ownie, Paddy and Eddie, son in law Simon and Louise's partner Neil and the entire family circle.

House strictly private, please. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to Marie Curie c/o any family member or Mone Funeral Directors.

Mary Walsh, née McNamee, Tullamore, Offaly and Cloghan

The death has occurred of Mary Walsh, née McNamee, 'St Anthony's, Tullamore, Offaly and Cloghan

Predeceased by her devoted husband Michael, her brothers Owen, Hughie, Paddy and sisters Annie and Cassie. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her sons Seamus, Michael and Padraig, daughters Meree, Kathy, and Margaret, sisters-in-law Noranne and Margaret, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, carers, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Lawless' Funeral Home R35 C5P6, Mucklagh on Wednesday, July 27 from 4pm with Rosary at 6pm followed by removal afterwards to St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh, R35 VO45, arriving 6.30 pm.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Mary on Thursday, July 28 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Patricia (Patsy) Gill, née Logue, England and formerly of Malin

The death has taken place in Woodley, Reading, England of Patricia (Patsy) Gill, née Logue, formerly of Malin.

Former Primary School teacher at Culkeeny National School.

Beloved wife of John and mother of Paul, Aiden, Catherine and Fiona.

A service for Patricia will take place in Lagg Chapel on Tuesday, August 2 at 11am with interment of her ashes immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

