Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, July 31

The following deaths have occurred:

Kathleen Sweeney, Sligo/Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Kathleen Sweeney, Collery Drive, Cranmore, Sligo, and formerly of Ballybofey and Knappaghmore, Sligo.

Sadly missed by her sons, Martin, Paul &andKieran, sister Ann (UK), brothers Laurence (Co Clare), Liam (UK), Brian (Ballybofey), Gerry (UK) and Paddy (UK).

Reposing at the Nazareth House Chapel, Church Hill, Sligo on Monday, August 1 from 4pm with removal at 5.30pm to St Anne’s Church, Sligo arriving at 6pm.

Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo.

Enquiries to Seamus Feehily & Son, Funeral Directors, Upper John St, Sligo.

Michael Harkin, Limerick/Dublin/Donegal

The death has occurred of Michael (Joseph) (Seph) Harkin, Avonmore Road, Raheen, Limerick, formerly of Clontarf, Dublin and Donegal.

Beloved husband of the late Terry. Dearly loved father of Tony, Declan, Sina, Oonagh and the late Niall. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Ann, Louise and Joy, son-in-law James, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Niall, sisters Sheila, Eveleen, Maureen and Noreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Jackie and Donnie.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday, August 3from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at St Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle, on Thursday, August for requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

John Gorry, Buncrana



The death has taken place of John Gorry, Tonduff, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his residence. Funeral from there on Monday, August 1at 10.15am travelling to Star of The Sea Church, Desertegney for 11am requiem Mass with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o Porter Funeral Directors.

House private from 11pm to 10am.

Robert Noel, Newtowncunningham



The death has taken place of Robert Noel (Bertie) Edwards on July 30 at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Dearly beloved Husband of Avril. Devoted father of Kathi and Robbie. Dear father-in-law of Paul and Anna. Loving grandfather of David, Joel, Matthew and Alice.

Funeral Service at Bertie’s late home, The Moyle, Newtowncunningham on Wednesday, August 3 at 12 noon, followed by burial in Newtowncunningham Presbyterian Church burial ground. House private. Family Flowers only.

All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.

Gareth Friel, Buncrana

The death has occurred at James Connolly Memorial Hospital, Carndonagh of Gareth Friel, Lisnakelly, Buncrana F93DD42.

Much loved son of Liam and Mary and dear brother of Liam, Coreen, Louise, Aisling, Leanne, Damien, Adrian, Emmett, Raymond, Naoimh and the late Mark.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 6pm on Sunday, July 31.

Removal from his home at 10.15am on Wednesday, August 3to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to James Connolly Memorial Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Jarlath Ward, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Jarlath Ward, Legaltion, Ballyshannon.

Beloved son of the late James and Una Ward, loving husband of Marie, dearly loved father of Paul (Eileen), Fiona (Patrick); predeceased by his son Damien (Carina); adored granddad to Darragh, Ailish, Shane, Jason, James, Kate and Senan, great-grandchild Bradleigh, sisters Rosemary and Margaret, brother in law Joe, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the family home on Sunday, July 31 from 3pm until 8pm and on Monday from 3pm until 8pm for walk-through only, private at all other times. Removal on Tuesday at 10.15am going to St Patrick's Church for 11am Mass of the Resurrection followed by interment in Abbey Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on www.churchservicestv/stpatricksballyshannon. Family flowers only.

A one-way traffic system will be in place, enter from the Rossnowlagh Legalation Road and leave via Parkhill Road.

Please be mindful of the current rise in Covid-19 while attending the wake and funeral by wearing face coverings in the home and church.

Peggy Fitzgerald, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Peggy Fitzgerald (née Martin) Main Street and Newtown, Bundoran. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law Anna Marie and Liam Stewart, Newtown, Bundoran.

Beloved wife of the late Richard Fitzgerald and mother of the late Frances Tighe. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Anna Marie and husband Liam Stewart, Karen and husband Noel Gallagher, sons Joe and wife Máire, Richard and wife Briohny, her beloved grandchildren Emily, Ellen, James, Sarah, Adam, Susan, David, Ella and Kai, her brother Jimmy Martin (Corratillan, Cavan) and all her many relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law Anna Marie and Liam Stewart, Newtown, Bundoran (F94 D773) on Sunday, July 31 from 4pm to 7pm.

House private at all other times, please. Removal from there on Monday, August 1 at 10.30am, driving via East End and Main Street, Bundoran to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie.

As a mark of respect, Waves Cafe and Fitzgerald's Surfworld Shop, Main Street, Bundoran will remain closed until Tuesday, August 2.

Further enquiries to Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home on 0862492036



Theodore Weber, Dublin/Donegal

The death has occurred of Theodore Weber, late of Woodbrook Park, Templeogue, Dublin and Cronasillagh, Co Donegal.

Predeceased by his brothers Richard and James and his sister Áine.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Anne, children Con, Gráinne, Nuala, Aonghus, sister Sr. Eilis, brothers Eamonn and Eugene, sisters-in-law, Eileen, Margaret, Mary, Margaret and Jacinta, brothers-in-law Barry and Mike, grandchildren, Dimitry, Phil, Emilia, Jade, Zoe, Oisín, Saibh, Tomás, Olwen, Angel and Xana Maria, great-grandchild Robin and their parents Ilona, Aldo, Adam, Liza and Tom.

Reposing at his late home in Dublin on Sunday, July 31 from 2pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday, August in The Priory, Tallaght Village and afterwards to Kilternan Cemetery Park.

Brigid McAuley, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Brigid (Bride) McAuley, formerly of 84 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

Reposing at the Letterkenny Funeral Home on Sunday from 4pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Eunan’s Cathedral where she will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday, August 1 at 11am followed by interment in Leck Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice and Hillcrest Nursing Home C/O any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Director.



Patricia Gill, Reading/Malin

The death has taken place in Woodley, Reading, England of Patricia (Patsy) Gill, née Logue, formerly of Malin.

Former Primary School teacher at Culkeeny National School.

Beloved wife of John and mother of Paul, Aiden, Catherine and Fiona.

A service will take place in Lagg Chapel on Tuesday, August 2 at 11am with interment of her ashes immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



