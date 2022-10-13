Leitrim deaths - Thursday, October 13, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Lizzie McGovern, Mully Upper, Glangevlin, Cavan - Lizzie McGovern, Mully Upper, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital on October 12th. Predeceased by her brother Owenie and sister Margaret. Sadly missed by her sister Bea (Enniskillen), relatives, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Friday 14th October at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, with Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Face masks are to be worn in the church and no shaking of hands, please. The family would also like to thank everyone for their sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Teresa Cunningham, Abbeygrove, Navan, Meath / Ballinamuck, Longford - Teresa, formerly of Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, 11th October 2022. Pre-deceased by her parents and by her brother John and her sister Margaret. Teresa will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sister Annie Kiernan (Proudstown Road, Navan), brother Jim (Dover, England), sister-in-law Jean, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Teresa’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Saturday morning at 10.20am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am, followed by interment in Kilmahon Cemetery.

Frank Hart, Frenchpark, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon - (Peacefully) in his 102nd year, at Roscommon University Hospital, with his family by his side. Predeceased by his wife Margaret. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his children Mary, Tom, Aileen, Ann, Nuala, sister Mary, grandchildren Sarah, Katie, Chris, Eddie, Frank and Paul, son-in-law Walter, daughter-in-law Muireann, his nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Frank will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Frenchpark on Thursday from 6pm until 8pm. Removal from his home on Friday to St. Asicus’ Church, Frenchpark arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by interment in Tibohine (New) Cemetery. Frank’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences and suggest you use the on-line condolence page. https://sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/frankhart

Jim McIntyre, Luton, Bedfordshire, England / Adoon, Gorvagh, Co Leitrim - The death has occurred of Jim McIntyre, Luton, Bedfordshire, England and formerly of Adoon, Gorvagh, County Leitrim, Friday 9th September 2022 peacefully at his home. Jim is deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife: Mary, sons; Kevin and Shane, daughters-in-law; Lisa and Vicky, grandchildren - Leah, Amelia and Thomas, brother - Paddy, sister-in-law - Bridie, nieces - Davina and Phillipa, nephews - Niall and Mark and all the Duignan cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends and neighbours. Jim's funeral mass will take place on Friday 14th October 2022 at 11am St Joseph's Church, Luton, Bedfordshire, England.

May they all Rest in Peace