Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, October 25

Colman Fox, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Colman Fox, 3a Fernhill, Glencar, Letterkenny and formerly of Glanworth, Co. Cork, retired Service Officer, Social Welfare, Oliver Plunkett Rd., Letterkenny.

Predeceased by his brother Jim, deeply regretted by his family, wife Mary (née McMenamin), daughter Sinead McCann and husband David (Dunmore East, Waterford), sons Martin and wife Fiona (Cranford), Paddy and wife Lorna (Cranford) and John (Lismonaghan), grandchildren Fionn, Ciara, Aine, Erin, Lily May, Ben and Cora, brother Noel and wife Laura (Castleconnell Co. Limerick) and sister Catherine (Glanmire Co. Cork), extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his late residence from 6pm to 9pm on Tuesday and on Wednesday from 12 noon to 9pm with Rosary each night at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Thursday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny followed by interment in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations, if wished to Archview Lodge, Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Shane J Molloy, Inch Island and US

The death occurred on October 17 of Shane J Molloy (age 34), Raynham, formerly Hill View, Grange, Inch Island.

Shane was the loving son of Martin and Jacqueline (Lynch) Molloy. In 2010 he moved to the United States.

Shane was a loving father of Tommy Molloy. He is also survived by his best friend, partner and mother to his son, Nicole Cevoli of Rayhnam.

He is the loving brother of Mark P. Molloy and his wife, Noelle, and Matthew G. Molloy and his girlfriend Stephanie; proud uncle and Godfather of Joseph and uncle of James.

Shane will be greatly missed by his extended family both in Boston and Ireland. Shane’s funeral arrangements in Donegal will be arranged at a later date.



In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in Shane’s memory to South Shore Health Foundation - ICU Mission Critical.

Mary Caffrey, Dublin and Donegal

The death has occurred in Beaumont Hospital of Mary Caffrey (née Brogan), Raheny, Dublin and Donegal



Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of John and Michelle.

Deeply missed by her children, son-in-law Colm, grandchildren Greg, Nicole and Karl, brother Brendan, sisters-in-law Margaret, Mary and Heather, nieces, nephews especially her niece Ann, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Thursday from 3pm - 5pm at Frank Jennings Funeral Home, Greendale Road, Kilbarrack, Dublin 5, (D05KP80).

Removal from there on Friday at 9.55am to arrive for 10am funeral Mass at St John the Evangelist Church, Kilbarrack, followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium.

Paddy Ward, Portnoo

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Paddy Ward, Kilclooney, Portnoo.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Cary, sons Michael, Patrick, Philip, Stephen and David, daughters Ann, Grainne, Deirdre and Eimear, sister Anna Leonard (USA), brother Michael Ward (Galway), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Predeceased by his first wife Maeve, and daughter, Yvonne. And predeceased by sister Mary Heaney (USA).

His remains will repose at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm followed by private removal to his residence.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday and Thursday, family time from 9pm to 11am. Funeral from there on Friday at 10.30am to St Conal's Church, Kilclooney at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Carol Anderson, Ballyshannon



The death has occurred of Carol Anderson, née Gallagher, formerly from Cluain Barron, Ballyshanonn, on October 3 in England.

Sadly missed by her husband Sandy, her daughters Andrea and Stephanie Whelan, her sisters Dympna (Donegal Town), Colette (Galway), Joy (Castlefin), Marie, Sheila, Fiona and brothers Johnny and Peter her grandchildren Shane, Melissa and Tyla. Predeceased by her son Kieran, her parents Peter and Josephine Gallagher.

Carol's funeral Mass will take place on Friday, October 28 at 12.15pm in St. Peter's Church, Green Lane, Hazel Grove, UK, SK74EA, followed by cremation at Stockport Crematorium.

Carol's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stockport

There will be a memorial Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on November 3 at 9.30am.

Kevin Martin, Lifford

The death has taken place at St Luke's Hospital, Dublin of Kevin Martin, 41 Croaghan Heights, Lifford and formerly of Athlone.

Dearly loved husband of the late Rosemary, much loved father of Andrea, Noel, P.J., Deborah, Kevin Jnr. and the late baby Colleen, and brother of Paddy and the late Noel, Tommy and Brendan.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 6pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam at https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Francis McCallig, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Francis McCallig, St Cummins Hill, Killybegs.

Predeceased by his loving wife Grainne. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Sharon and Valerie, son Diarmuid, sons-in-law Michael and Alan, grandchildren, brothers Valentine and Eddie, sister Helena, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from McBrearty’s Funeral Home on Thursday at 1.30pm to St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv.

House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital care of any family member or McBrearty’s funeral directors.

Jimmy Murrin, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Jimmy Murrin, Church Road, Killybegs, suddenly at his residence.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Gary and Paul, daughters Sharon and Elaine, daughters-in-law Pamela and Caroline, son-in-law Andy, grandchildren, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at his residence from 6.30pm to 10pm on Tuesday and on Wednesday from 12 noon to 10pm.

Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Eileen O'Donnell, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar of Eileen O'Donnell (née Byrne), Navenny, Ballybofey.



Beloved wife of Manus and much loved mother of Evelyn, Manus, Tony, and the late Noreen, dearly loved sister of Sean, Mary, Kathleen, Geraldine, also the late Pat, Larry, Vincent, Josie, Bridget and Anne.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, daughter, sons, brother, sisters, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at her late residence on Wednesday from 6pm. Funeral leaving from there on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Woodville Ward, St Joseph’s Community Hospital, care of any family member.

Family time from 10pm until 11am each day and on the morning of the funeral.

Derek Peoples, Carrigans

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Derek Peoples, Tullyannon, Carrigans, F93HK20.

Much loved husband of Anita, devoted father to Gareth and his wife Enya, much loved grandfather of Thomas and Sarah. Loving brother of Mervyn, Bertie, Ruth and Drew.

Derek is deeply regretted and remembered with love by the wider family circle, the Peoples family, the Witherow family and the Vance family.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday at 1.30pm for 2pm funeral service in Monreagh Presbyterian Church followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Terence McClintock funeral director, Convoy.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Philomena Nic Lochlainn, Carndonagh

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Philomena Nic Lochlainn, St. Dymphna’s, Gort Na Cool, Carndonagh.

Survived by her daughters Marjorie Morrison, Bridgita Joyce and her son Cathal Kelly, mother-in-law to Seamus Morrison, Joe Joyce and Amanda Kelly her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, wide family circle and friends.

Philomena’s remains will repose at her late residence from 12 noon to 9pm on Tuesday.

House is private please at the request of the deceased. Family and friends are welcome.

Philomena’s funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 2pm in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Frank Doherty (Bán), Malin and Leeds

The death has taken place of Frank Doherty (Bán) Malin and Leeds.

His remains are reposing at his home in Carthage Mountain, Culkenny, Malin (F93XF51).



Removal from there on Wednesday to St. Patrick’s Aughaclay for 11am Mass, followed by burial afterwards at St. Mary’s, Lagg.



Family time after the rosary and on the morning of the funeral please.

Mason Harvey McFadden, Killygordon

The sudden death has occurred of Mason Harvey McFadden, Tieveclogher, Killygordon, F93 X7W3, aged 11 months.

Darling son of Emma Harvey and Barry McFadden, much loved brother of Calvin and Shania, loving grandson of John Pat and Josephine Harvey and Marie and the late Barry McFadden.

Mason is reposing at the family home.

Funeral from there on Wednesday at 10.20am for Mass of the Angels at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Temple Street Children's Hospital, Dublin c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director or any family member.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing mother, father, brother, sister, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and entire family circle.

Josephine Devine, Cork and formerly Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at Bishopscourt Residential Care of Josephine Devine, née Doherty, Kerry Pike, Cork and formerly of Main Street, Letterkenny.

Loving mother of Declan, Jeff, Greg and Sharon, wife of the late John, sister of Mary and the late Francis and James.

Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-Law Donna, Sandra and Emma, son-in-Law Micheál (Haulie), grandchildren Ara, Óisín and Bahiyyih, Ciprion, Taylor, Jaye, Robyn, Candice Caolán, Sienna. John, Jack, Cian, great-grandchildren Christian and Elsie, extended family and friends.

Reposing in the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh. O’ Connor Ltd. on Tuesday from 5pm to 6pm.

Requiem Mass at 2pm on Wednesday in St. Joseph’s S.M.A Church, Wilton which can be viewed on https://www.smawilton.ie/live/

Mass will be followed by Cremation in The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

Family flowers only please.

Vera Gallen, Navenny Street, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at her late residence of Vera Gallen, Navenny Street, Ballybofey.

Beloved wife of the late Eddie and much loved mother of Sean and Ann Marie, cherished sister of Laurence and the late Margaret, Anthony, Rose, Agnes, Willie, John, Joe, Mary, Mary Ann.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son, daughter, brother, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at the home of her brother Laurence Blee, Navenny Street, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Churchyard, Sessiaghoneill.

The house is strictly private to family only, please.

