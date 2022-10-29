Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, October 29, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Kathleen Irwin, Donegal Town

- John Kenneth McFall, Dunfanaghy and Dungannon

- Patrick Hasson, Buncrana and Dungiven

- Stephen Kelly, Stranorlar

- Andy O'Boyle, Letterkenny

- Patrick Glen, Killygordon

- Charlie Cullen, Gaoth Dobhair

- Mary Deery, Carndonagh

- Colm Doherty, Culdaff

- Robert Long, Culdaff

- Shane J Molloy, Inch Island and US

- Carol Anderson, Ballyshannon

Kathleen Irwin, Donegal Town

The death has occurred peacefully at Beaumont Hospital Dublin, surrounded by her loving family, of Kathleen Irwin (née Patterson), Orbeg, Donegal Town, Donegal, F94 V590.

Predeceased by her loving husband Victor, and her parents Albert and Lily Patterson, Kathleen is deeply regretted and sadly missed by loving daughters Linda and Margaret, her son Joseph, son-in-law Aiden, grandchildren Joshua and Ryan, her sister Alberta, brother-in-law Raymond, niece Lisa, nephews Wesley and Ian, her sister-in-law Margaret Killick, extended family, neighbours.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence in Orbeg (eircode F94 V590) on Saturday from 12 noon until 9pm.

Removal from there on Sunday at 2.30pm, going to Killymard Parish Church of Ireland (eircode F94 E373) for service at 3pm, followed by burial afterwards in Edrim Glebe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Protestant Orphan Society, c/o Gallaghers Funeral Home Mountcharles or any family member.

John Kenneth McFall, Dunfanaghy and Dungannon

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of John Kenneth McFall, Muntermellan, Dunfanaghy, and formerly Dungannon, County Tyrone.

His remains will be reposing at Letterkenny funeral home (F92 P407) on Tuesday from 7pm to 9pm for viewing.

Cremation service in Lakelands Crematorium County Cavan will take place on Wednesday at 2 pm.

Patrick Hasson, Buncrana and Dungiven

The death has occurred suddenly but peacefully at Letterkenny Hospital of Patrick Hasson, late of 30 Crana View, Ballymacarry, Buncrana and formerly of Dungiven, Derry.

Beloved husband of Dorothy and loving father of Melissa , Damien and Emma. Devoted grandfather of Ryan, Robert, Rebecca and Ollie. Loving son of the late John and Sarah and dear brother of Jackie, George, Bridie, Margaret, Teeny, Gerard and the late Willie, Mary and Noel.

You are welcome to pay your respects on Saturday from 5pm to 7.30pm at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home (414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven, Co Derry, BT474NQ).

Removal from the funeral home at 7.30pm to repose in St Joseph’s Church, Banagher overnight.

Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 2pm. Cremation will take place on Monday at 1pm in Lakeland’s Crematorium, Co Cavan. Mass can be viewed on https://www.banagherparish.com/

Family flowers only please donations if desired in lieu to Nazareth House Fawn or Ard Aoibhinn Carndonagh, C/o Mc laughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven

Stephen Kelly, Stranorlar

The death has occurred peacefully, at the Donegal Hospice of Stephen Kelly, Gortletteragh, Stranorlar,

Predeceased by his mother Philomena. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Charlene, daughter Caitlín, sons Ben and Jack, father Aidan, partner Anne, brother Shane, aunts Kate, Margaret, Marion, and Frances, uncles Fergus, Frank, Desmond, Johnny, extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. A one way system is in operation by entering from Golf Course Road, Stranorlar and by exiting by Cavan Lower. Family time from 10pm until 2pm each day and on the morning of the funeral, please.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Monday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar at 11am, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to the Donegal Hospice at https://www.idonate.ie/2625_donegal-hospice.html or care of any family member.

Andy O'Boyle, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Andy O’Boyle, retired Garda Sergeant, An Garda Siochana, Clareville, High Road, Letterkenny F92 F25R.

Predeceased by his wife Margaret, he will be deeply missed by his loving family, sons Joe (Fahan) and Sean (Naas), daughters Marie (Letterkenny), Rita Kenny (Donegal Town) and Lucie Donnelly (Dungannon), grandchildren Erin, Oisin, Ava, Maggie, Thomas, Einín, Tara, Eoghan and Leah, great-grandchild Shea, brother Pat (Perth, Australia) and sisters Betty Moran (Ballinrobe, Mayo) and Cora Kenny (Ballinasloe, Co. Galway), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Andy’s remains will repose at his late residence on Saturday from 11am until 10pm with family time please on the morning of the funeral. Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there at 12.15pm on Sunday going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for 1pm Requiem Mass which can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs/

Interment will take place afterwards at Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Patrick Glen, Killygordon

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick Glenn, Dromore, Killygordan.

Funeral from Gibson’s Funeral Home on Saturday at 1pm for burial in the family plot in Convoy Presbyterian Church.

House, wake and funeral are strictly private at the request of the deceased please.

Charlie Cullen, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Charlie Cullen, Strand Road, Bunbeg, Gaoth Dobhair.

Funeral Mass on Saturday in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg at 11am, with burial afterwards to Magheragallon Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Mary Deery, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Mary Deery, Tulnaree, Carndonagh.

Mary’s remains are reposing at her late residence. House private please from 10pm to 11am.

Funeral from there on Sunday at 10.15am going to Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Colm Doherty, Culdaff

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Colm Doherty, Stoneywood, Culdaff.

Colm will be sadly missed by his loving wife Doreen, his Sister Eileen Doherty (Red Row) and his wide circle of family and friends.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from his home on Saturday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Colm’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.culdaffparish.com

Robert Long, Culdaff

The death has occurred of Robert Long, formerly of Cloncha, Culdaff.

He is survived by his partner Susan children Elizabeth, Lauren and her partner Gabriela, and Rob and grandchild Kaleigh, Isabella and Mia.

His cremated remains will be spread at his favourite pond in Central Park, New York City. In lieu of flowers, please forward donations in his honour to the Prostate Cancer foundation of your choice.

Shane J Molloy, Inch Island and US

The death occurred on October 17 of Shane J Molloy (age 34), Raynham, formerly Hill View, Grange, Inch Island.

Shane was the loving son of Martin and Jacqueline (Lynch) Molloy. In 2010 he moved to the United States.

Shane was the loving father of Tommy Molloy. He is also survived by his best friend, partner and mother to his son, Nicole Cevoli of Raynham. He is the loving brother of Mark P Molloy and his wife, Noelle, and Matthew G Molloy and his girlfriend Stephanie; proud uncle and godfather of Joseph and uncle of James. Shane will be greatly missed by his extended family both in Boston and Ireland.

Shane’s funeral arrangements in Donegal will be arranged at a later date.



In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in Shane’s memory to South Shore Health Foundation - ICU Mission Critical.

Carol Anderson, Ballyshannon



The death has occurred of Carol Anderson, née Gallagher, formerly from Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, on October 3 in England.

Sadly missed by her husband Sandy, her daughters Andrea and Stephanie Whelan, her sisters Dympna (Donegal Town), Colette (Galway), Joy (Castlefin), Marie, Sheila, Fiona and brothers Johnny and Peter her grandchildren Shane, Melissa and Tyla. Predeceased by her son Kieran, her parents Peter and Josephine Gallagher.

Carol's funeral Mass took place on Friday, October 28 at 12.15pm in St Peter's Church, Green Lane, Hazel Grove, UK, SK74EA, followed by cremation at Stockport Crematorium.

There will be a memorial Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on November 3 at 9.30am.

