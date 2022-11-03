Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, November 3, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

Jim Deeney, Hythe, Kent, England, formerly West End, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Jim Deeney, Hythe, Kent, England, formerly West End, Buncrana.

Funeral will take place in England at a later date.

Michael McDaid, St John’s Park, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Michael McDaid St John’s Park, Buncrana.

Remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, November 5 at 10.15am going to St Mary’s church Cockhill for 11AM Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 9pm until 11 am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Buncrana Nursing Unit Patients Comfort Fund C/O any family member.

Margaret McGinley, Gweedore

The death has occurred of Margaret McGinley, (née Doohan), Lower Glassagh, Gweedore.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Rosary each night at 8pm. House private after rosary until 10am. Removal from there on Friday, November 4 at 10.30am going to St. Colmcille's Chapel, Cnoc Fola for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers Only Please. Donations in Lieu, if desired, to Áras Ghaoth Dobhair.

An tAthair Cathal Ó Gallchóir, Gweedore

The death has occurred of an tAthair Cathal Ó Gallchóir, Tyler, Minnesota.

The arrangements for his funeral in Gaoth Dobhair will follow.

Nuala Patricia McGill, Derry/St Johnston

The death has occurred of Nuala Patricia McGill, Derry City, Derry / St Johnston.

Funeral from her sister’s home, 42 Buncrana Road, on Friday at 11.15 am for 12pm Requiem Mass in St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Derry, BT47 6AL.

Peter Kane, Drumlonagher, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Peter Kane, Drumlonagher, Donegal Town.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town, followed by burial in Clar graveyard. Funeral Mass can be viewed here Peter Kane's Funeral Mass.

Family flowers only, donations, if so desired, to Donegal Hospice or Bundoran Lifeboats (RNLI) care any family member or Faulkner Funeral Directors.

Paddy Hegarty, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Paddy Hegarty, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Friday, November 4 at 9.15am going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

House Private from 11pm until 10am family flowers only, please.

Paddy Brennan, Killeen, Swinford, Mayo and formerly Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Paddy Brennan, Killeen, Swinford and formerly of 1B Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon / Ex Army Finner Camp Barracks.

Reposing at Helena's home in Killeen F12 H5K3.

Paddy's remains will leave from St Therese's Funeral Home, Curry Village on Thursday at 1.30pm to arrive at McGee's funeral home, Bellek Rd, Ballyshannon, where he will repose from 4pm to 8pm.

Removal from McGee's funeral home on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the resurrection at 11am.

Interment to follow in St Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to COPD.

Funeral mass can be viewed at the following: www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Eilish Hunter, née Hegarty, Drumany, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Eilish Hunter, née Hegarty, Drumany, Letterkenny.

Eilish’s remains will repose at her late from 12 noon until 10pm. Rosary both evenings at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Friday, November 4 at 10.15am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Donegal Alzheimer Society c/o any family member.

Thomas Cunningham, Teelin

The death has occurred of Thomas Cunningham, Croaghlin, Teelin.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Tighe, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Marie Tighe, Teevickmoy, Stranorlar.

Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to the Donegal Hospice or care of any family member.

Ann Shesgreen, 13 Spencer Court, Castlebar, Mayo and formerly of Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Ann Shesgreen, 13 Spencer Court, Castlebar, Mayo and formerly of Letterkenny.

Ann will repose in Kilcoyne's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Castlebar, County Mayo on Thursday evening for family and close friends only with private cremation to follow.

Family flowers only, please.

