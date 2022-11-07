Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, November 7, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Manus Curran, lower Keeldrum, Gortahork

- Brendan Shiel, Belalt, Castlefin

- Margaret Evelyn, Kelly, née Norris originally of Tremone, Lecamy, Inishowen

- Paddy Timoney, Gortiness, Cloghan

- Celia McConigley, Corry, Portsalon

- Jim Diver, Ballyness, Falcarragh and ormerly of Burt and Meath

- Patricia Doherty (Oregan) Carndonagh

- Hugh Doherty (Clarke), Letterkenny

- Danny (Dan) Bennis, Letterkenny

- Eddie Kelly, Malin

- Jim Deeney, Hythe, Kent, England, formerly West End, Buncrana

- An tAthair Cathal Ó Gallchóir, Tyler, Minnesota / Gaoth Dobhair

Manus Curran, lower Keeldrum, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Manus Curran, lower Keeldrum, Gortahork. The death has taken place in Dungloe Community Hospital of Manus Curran of Lower Keeldrum, Gortahork. Predeceased by his wife Irvine, son Daniel, daughter Maura, parents Rosie and Conal, brother Danny. Survived by his daughter Mairead (Australia), son Brian, sisters Margaret and Nora (Philadelphia) and a large circle of family and friends.

Viewing in Gortahork Funeral Premises F92FT7C on Tuesday, November 8 at 3pm to 9pm with Rosary tonight Monday and Tuesday night at 9pm. Funeral from there on Wednesday, November 9 for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Funeral Mass can viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Brendan Shiel, Belalt, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Brendan Shiel, Belalt, Castlefin.

Brendan’s remains will arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon on Tuesday, November 8 at approximately 3pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 9 at 11am.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin.

Margaret Evelyn, Kelly, née Norris originally of Tremone, Lecamy, Inishowen

Margaret Evelyn, Kelly, née Norris, originally of Tremone, Lecamy, Inishowen passed away peacefully on November 7, at Belfast City Hospital.

Dearly loved wife of Damian and mother of Matthew, Adam, and Tim. Celebration of Maggie’s life to take place at All Souls Church, Elmwood Avenue, Belfast on Wednesday, November, at 2pm.

Private cremation service to take place next week. Donations in lieu of flowers suggested to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Paddy Timoney, Gortiness, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Paddy Timoney, Gortiness, Cloghan, F93 H778.

Patrick's remains will repose at his home from 7pm on Monday, November 7, until removal on Tuesday, November 8, at 18:15pm to Our Lady of Perpetual, Succour, Glenfin, for reception prayers.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, November 9, at 11am with Interment afterwards in Sessiaghoneill, Cemetery Ballybofey.

Paddy will be sadly missed by his cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Requiem mass can be viewed live on http://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/ our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Celia McConigley, Corry, Portsalon

The peaceful death has occurred at her home of Celia McConigley, Corry, Portsalon. Celia worked as a nurse at the Lifford Community Hospital.

Predeceased by her Brothers John and Packie, Sisters Úna and Sr. Sarah Teresa and Nephew Seamus.

Deeply regretted by her Sisters Catherine (Katie) and Margaret McElwaine (Trialough) and Brother-in-Law Thomas. Sadly missed by her nephews and nieces Maura Boyle (Raceend Letterkenny), Úna Friel (Letterkenny), Ronan (Ballylar), Clodagh Walsh (Portsalon), Cait Doherty (Ardara), Shaun (Portsalon), Ciaran (Letterkenny) and Colm (Portsalon / Glenswilly), her extended family and many friends.

Celia’s remains will repose at her late residence from 4pm, Monday, November 7. Removal from there at 10.30am on Wednesday, November 9, arriving at St. Columba’s Church, Massmount for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Rosary at 8pm both nights. Family time only please from 10pm to 10am.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St. Mary’s Fanavolty & St. Columba’s Massmount Facebook page

https://m.facebook.com//stmarysfanavolty

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Donegal Hospice, C/O any family member or McAteer Funeral Directors.

Jim Diver, Ballyness, Falcarragh and ormerly of Burt and Meath

The death has occurred of Jim Diver, Ballyness, Falcarragh and ormerly of Burt and Meath. Predeceased by his parents, brother Harry, grandson Cian. Survived by wife Eileen, sons Darragh, David and Paul, grandchildren Ava and Caitlin, brother Joe (Dublin) sister Mary (Redcastle), in-laws, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

His remains will repose at his residence in Ballyness, Monday, November 7, from 2pm to 9pm. Removal from there on Tuesday, November 8 at 11.30am for 3pm service and cremation in the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Patricia Doherty (Oregan) Carndonagh



The death has taken place of Patricia Doherty (Oregan) (née Monagle), New Road, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Funeral leaving there on Tuesday at 10.30am to the church of the Sacred Heart Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am. House private on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, donations lieu to Carndonagh Community Hospital.

Mass can be view via churchmedia.tv parish of Carndonagh, https://churchmedia.tv/parish-of-carndonagh-donegal

Hugh Doherty (Clarke), Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice Letterkenny on Saturday, November 5 of Hugh Doherty (Clarke), 22 Ashbrook, Letterkenny and formerly Iconic Flowers, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and Desertegney, Buncrana. Predeceased by his parents Liz and Joe. Deeply missed by his brother Denis, sisters Mary and Helen, Uncle Eddie Doherty (USA), cousins, neighbours and friends.

Hugh’s remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny from 3.30pm until 4.30pm on Monday, November 7 with removal to Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney arriving at approximately 5.45pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass there on Tuesday November 8 at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Danny (Dan) Bennis, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Saturday, November 5 of Danny (Dan) Bennis, 32 Willowbrook, Glencar, Letterkenny, retired from the HSE.

Predeceased by his parents John and Eileen, Limerick City. Deeply missed by his loving wife Jacinta, daughters Orlaith and Fiona, brothers Gerard, John, Frank and Joe and sister, Anne, Limerick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Danny’s remains will be reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday, November 7, from 5.30pm until 7pm with removal to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass there on Tuesday, November 8 at 11am with private cremation to take place later.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://youtube.com/channel/UCpLSBr8yKREiYYYnfVYbEWg.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul c/o any family member. House private, please.

Eddie Kelly, Malin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eddie Kelly, Glentoskert, Glengad, Malin.

Removal has taken place from Liam Collins Funeral Premises, Culdaff to his home.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, November 8 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin. Followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am. House private to family only on the morning of the funeral.

Jim Deeney, Hythe, Kent, England, formerly West End, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Jim Deeney, Hythe, Kent, England, formerly West End, Buncrana. Funeral will take place in England at a later date.

An tAthair Cathal Ó Gallchóir, Tyler, Minnesota / Gaoth Dobhair

The sudden death occurred of an tAthair Cathal Ó Gallchóir at his home in Tyler, Minnesota on Sunday, October 30. He is survived by his seven brothers and his two sisters and their families.

Predeceased by his parents Johnny Sheáin, and Mary, his sisters Méabha and Máiréad, his nieces Sinéad and Fionnuala and his brother-in-law Pat Munnelly.

He will be greatly missed by his many friends in Ireland, Japan and the United States, especially his colleague and dear friend Fr Jim Callahan (Worthington, Minnesota).

The arrangements for his funeral in Gaoth Dobhair will follow.

