Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, November 13

Eileen McGee, Gleann Tain Manor, Letterkenny, Gola Island, Cotteen, Derrybeg / London

The death has occurred of Eileen McGee (Ned Rua), Gleann Tain Manor, Letterkenny, formerly from Gola Island, Cotteen, Derrybeg and London. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving caring family. Predeceased by her parents Edward (Ned Rua), Bridget McGee, and her sister Kathleen. Sadly missed by her partner Martin, her brothers and sisters Charlie, Máire, Teresa, Freddie, Eamonn and Margaret, sisters in-law, brother in-law, nieces, nephews and all her extended family and friends.

Reposing at Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today, Sunday, November 13 from 12pm until 2pm, with private removal to Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg (F92DN4X). Her remains will repose at the funeral home from 4pm to 8pm, with Rosary at 8pm, and again on Monday from 3pm to 6.45pm, with removal to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg for evening prayers. Funeral mass on Tuesday morning, November 15 at 11am, with burial afterwards at Magheragallon Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Donegal Hospice, care of John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors, or any family member.

All enquiries to John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors (087) 2218483.



Mary Monaghan (née Toomey), Belault North, Pettigo

The death has occurred of Mary Monaghan (née Toomey), Belault North, Pettigo.

Beloved daughter of the late Bridget and Pat, wife of the late Johnny Monaghan and much-loved mother to Sean (RIP), Fergus (Rolinda) and John (Nicole).



Cherished sister of Bridie (Gerry) and the late Patsy and Kathleen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her beloved partner Paddy, her grandchildren (Jamie, Jake, Matthew), her nieces (Linda and Fiona), her nephew Brian and extended family and friends.



Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 2pm to 10pm on Sunday, November 13.



House private at all other times except to family and neighbours, including the morning of the funeral.



Funeral leaving from there on Monday, November 14, at 10am for Requiem Mass in St Mary‘s Church, Pettigo at 11am. Removal to the crematorium in Cavan afterwards.



Family flowers only. Please send donations in lieu, if so desired, to the oncology unit at Sligo University Hospital.



Bride Canny, Effishmore, Gleneely

The death occurred at her home of Bride Canny, Effishmore, Gleneely.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Monday at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church Bocan, for Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm-10am.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live online via the parish webcam: https://churchmedia.tv/culdaff-parish

Charlie Dolan, Ard na Sool, Ballindrait

The death has occurred at his home surrounded by his loving family of Charlie Dolan, Ard na Sool, Ballindrait. Lovingly missed by his wife Monica, his daughters and sons Margaret, Anne, Gillian, Stephen, Michael and Declan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and eleven grandchildren. Sadly missed by his brothers John, James, Frankie and Gabriel and all his extended family and friends. Predeceased by his sister Mary McCollum.

Remains reposing at his late residence, Ard na Sool. Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Funeral leaving his late residence on Sunday afternoon at 12.20pm going to St Patrick’s Church, Murlog for 1pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on www.clonleighparish.com

Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny or Palliative care c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Oliver McIntyre, Cruckarra, Kilcar

The death has taken place at the at Donegal Community Hospital of Oliver McIntyre, late of Cruckarra, Kilcar, F94 VK10.

Remains reposing at Strabrinna, Kilcar. Removal from there on Monday, November 14, for Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 11am. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on MCN Media.

Burial afterwards in Glencolmcille cemetery. Donations in Lieu if desired to Donegal Community Hospital, c/o any family member.

A shuttle bus will be in operation.



Mary Rushe (née Toner), Castlederg and formerly of Convoy

The sudden death has occurred of Mary Rushe (née Toner), 86, Castlefin Road, Castlederg and formerly of Letterkenny Road, Convoy.

Beloved wife of the late Martin, much-loved mother of Eimear (Ed) and Ciarán and grandmother of Jacob, George and Mia, loving sister of Kathleen, John, Frances and Majella, cherished daughter of the late Katie and Edward.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

The family home is private on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from the family home on Sunday, November 13, at 12.30pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only, please.



Jimmy Hunter 67 Meadowbank, Letterkenny and formerly Ramelton

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Jimmy Hunter, 67 Meadowbank, Letterkenny and formerly Ramelton. His remains are reposing at his home in Meadowbank.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, November 13 at 12 noon in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny. Burial afterwards in Milford cemetery.

Family time from 10pm until 10am, please.

Donal Doherty, Mullaghduff

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Donal Doherty, Mullaghduff.

His remains are reposing at his late home in Mullaghduff.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, November 13, at 1pm in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh followed by burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Mary C Gallagher, Ard McCool, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Mary C Gallagher, formerly 28B Ard McCool, Stranorlar.

Beloved daughter of the late John and Grace Gallagher, Ballykerrigan, Cloghan, and much-loved sister of Veronica, Nancy, Barney and the late Bridie, Margaret, and Christopher. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sisters, brother, nephews, nieces extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Sunday, November 13, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to the Donegal Hospice at https://www.idonate.ie/2625_donegal-hospice.html or care of any family member.

William Wray, Sligo and Altidoo

The death has occurred of William (Wilfred) Wray, Knocknarea Villas, Sligo and formerly of Altidoo.

Predeceased by his brothers Hubert (UK) and Percy (Donegal). Dearly loved husband of Olive and father of David, Jean and Muriel. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, son, daughters, son-in-law Brian Allen, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, grandchildren Jennifer, Vicki, Gráinne, Ross, Samuel and Imogen, great-grandchildren Cian, Tom and Addy, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Service will be celebrated in Saint John’s Cathedral, John Street, Sligo on Sunday, November 13, at 2pm.

Burial follows in Saint Anne’s Churchyard, Strandhill, Co Sligo. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. John’s Cathedral Renovation Fund c/o Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo via www.feehilys.ie/pay.

Family homes private, please.

Susan Buffini, London / Woodhill, Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has occurred of Susan Buffini (née Clay) 12 Thornsett Road, London and formerly of Woodhill, Manorcunningham.

Survived by her children Fiona, son-in-law Nigel, Moira, son-in-law Martin and Nuala, son-in-law John, grandchildren Bridie, Maya, Joe and Jack, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband John, sisters Mary Alice Browne, Lisclamerty, Margaret Spandle Surrey, Bella, Agnes and Veronica Clay, Woodhill, and brothers Patrick, Paisley and James, Woodhill.

Susan’s funeral will take place on Monday, November 14, in Cheshire at 10.30am at St Mary's RC Church, 2 New King Street, Middlewich, CW10 9EB. Burial at 12pm at Middlewich Cemetery, Chester Road, Middlewich.

