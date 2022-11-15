Funeral arrangements announced for Father Cathal Ó Gallchóir

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Father Cathal Ó Gallchóir who passed away in his home in Tyler, Minnesota.

His sudden death caused great sadness across the county among those who knew and loved him. He will also be greatly missed by his many friends in Ireland, Japan and the United States, especially his colleague and dear friend Fr Jim Callahan, Worthington, Minnesota.

A native of Coitín, Derrybeg, Gweedore, Father Cathal is survived by his seven brothers and his two sisters and their families. Predeceased by his parents Johnny Sheáin and Mary, his sisters Meabha and Mairéad, his nieces Sinéad and Fionnuala and his brother-in-law Pat Munnelly.

Father Cathal Ó Gallchóir’s remains will repose at the family home, Teach Johnny Sheáin, at Cotteen, Derrybeg on Thursday from 1pm to 8pm and on Friday from 11am to 8pm.

Rosary on both nights at 8pm. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Saturday at 11am with internment afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

Survived by seven brothers and two sisters: An tAthair Seán Ó Gallchóir (Gortahork), Maire (Dublin), Peter, Fr Colm (Killybegs), Noel and Olive (Gortahork), Paul and Gillian (Galway), Patricia and John (Kildare), Joe and Adrienne (Monaghan), and Ciaran and Eimear (Dublin).