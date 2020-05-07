Swan Lake at Inch Wildfowl Reserve

An incredibly rare visitor to Inishowen shores has been spotted by a walker enjoying the beautiful Inch Wildfowl Reserve.

Quick thinking Leanne Gubbins got this great photograph of the beautiful Black Swan on Inch Lake back in March.

Inch Wildlife Reserve in Donegal is popular with Derry walkers, less so under the current lockdown restrictions.

The elusive black swan is a large waterbird, a species of swan which breeds mainly in the southeast and southwest regions of Australia.

Unlike the more common mute swans we are used to seeing, black swans have black feathers and red beaks.

The arrival of black swans in Ireland is unusual, particularly a pair or family, but birdwatchers have sighted the birds at Inch in the past.

The combination within this site of extensive feeding areas and safe resting and roosting sites makes it one of the most important wetlands in the country for wintering waterfowl.

Inch Wildlife Reserve is situated to the east of Lough Swilly, approximately 8km to the south of Buncrana.

It supports a wide diversity of wintering waterfowl, notably swans and geese, as well as breeding terns, gulls, waders and duck.