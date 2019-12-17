Children from St Baithin's National School make a special Christmas donation

The children and staff of St. Baithin's National School in St Johnston took time out this Christmas to do their bit for charity.

The pupils gathered a fantastic selection of toys which were presented to their local St Vincent de Paul society.

And staff at the school did their bit, collecting €100 for the charity.

A presentation was made to St Vincent de Paul this week.

A big well done to the pupils, their teachers and the staff at St Baithin's for what's a wonderful festive gesture.