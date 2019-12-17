Children from St Baithin's National School make a special Christmas donation

Contact
The pupils at St Baithin's make their presentation to St Vincent de Paul
The children and staff of St. Baithin's National School in St Johnston took time out this Christmas to do their bit for charity.
The pupils gathered a fantastic selection of toys which were presented to their local St Vincent de Paul society.
And staff at the school did their bit, collecting €100 for the charity.
A presentation was made to St Vincent de Paul this week.
A big well done to the pupils, their teachers and the staff at St Baithin's for what's a wonderful festive gesture.
