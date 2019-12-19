Manchester City supporters make donations to local charities

Contact
Phil Gallagher and Bernie Gallagher of Solace Donegal Cancer Support being presented with a cheque for €500 by Derek Stewart and Joe Doherty
Members of the Donegal branch of the Manchester City Supporters Club rounded off another busy year by making presentations to three local charities this week.
Each of the three charities were presented with cheques for €500 by club members on Wednesday evening.
The three charities, which were nominated by branch members, were Cunamh Twin Towns, ICARE and Solace Donegal Cancer Support. Representatives of each of the charities met up with the Donegal Branch of the City Supporters Club on Wednesday to receive their cheques.
Chairman Derek Stewart said: “Each year our Supporters Club runs a Last Man Standing competition and we have used this year’s profits to split among the three charities. Our members are more than delighted to support the three organisations.”
Solace Donegal Cancer Support Centre is based in Donegal town and offers help and support for people with cancer and their families.
Terry O’Reilly and Kathleen McGlynn of Cunamh Twin Towns being presented with a cheque for €500 by Derek Stewart and Paddy Hannigan on behalf of the Donegal Branch of the Manchester City Supporters Club
ICARE, based in Inishowen, is a local group who help to improve the quality of life of individuals with autism and their families throughout their lives.
Cunamh Twin Towns is a charity based in Twin Towns of Ballybofey and Stranorlar that helps people with extreme emergencies.
The Donegal Branch of the City Supporters Club celebrated their 10th anniversary earlier this year. Over the 10 years, the club have supported charities and organisations with over €8,000 in contributions.
Margaret Farren and June Doherty of ICARE being presented with a cheque for €500 by Joe Doherty and Paddy Hannigan on behalf of the Donegal Branch of the Manchester City Supporters Club
The club have also supported the county’s only senior club, Finn Harps, in terms of match sponsorship and player sponsorship over the past decade. The club was also joint sponsors of the Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers game at Finn Park last March with the Donegal Branch of the Liverpool Supporters Club.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Phil Gallagher and Bernie Gallagher of Solace Donegal Cancer Support being presented with a cheque for €500 by Derek Stewart and Joe Doherty
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.