Margo to celebrate Christmas on Opry le Daniel

Contact
Catch Margo on Opry le Daniel on TG4 on Christmas Eve
Country Music lovers will be delighted to hear that Donegal’s very own ‘Queen of Country’, Margo, will combine celebrating Christmas and her 55 years in entertainment by appearing on TG4’s highest rating country music show, Opry le Daniel, on Christmas Eve.
Singing to a packed audience in the Millennium Forum, Derry, it will be the first time in many, many years that Margo and brother Daniel O’ Donnell, host compere of the show, will perform together in concert.
Now known worldwide as ‘Ireland’s Queen of Country Music’, Margo was named 2007 ‘Donegal Person of the Year’ and spent most of that year travelling Ireland as an ambassador to her native county. She has now made her home in Castleblayney, County Monaghan, where she has lived for several decades.
Margo says, “On September 25, 2004, I celebrated 40 years in show business with a night to remember in Donegal, where it all started, and the Keynotes [her former band] reformed specially for the night.
"In 2014, I celebrated 50 years in the music business, my ‘Golden Jubilee’. Now that’s a lifetime! I did a concert tour in August, October, November 2014 which I really enjoyed and this year, 2019, I celebrate my ‘Emerald’, fifty-five years of entertaining and I’m delighted to be appearing on Opry le Daniel on TG4 television, especially at Christmas time, with my ‘wee’ brother Daniel, at 9.30pm on Christmas Eve’.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Gardai say they will be patrolling the Port Road area of Letterkenny for the duration of tonight's teenage disco
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.