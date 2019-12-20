Margo to celebrate Christmas on Opry le Daniel

Country Music lovers will be delighted to hear that Donegal’s very own ‘Queen of Country’, Margo, will combine celebrating Christmas and her 55 years in entertainment by appearing on TG4’s highest rating country music show, Opry le Daniel, on Christmas Eve.

Singing to a packed audience in the Millennium Forum, Derry, it will be the first time in many, many years that Margo and brother Daniel O’ Donnell, host compere of the show, will perform together in concert.

Now known worldwide as ‘Ireland’s Queen of Country Music’, Margo was named 2007 ‘Donegal Person of the Year’ and spent most of that year travelling Ireland as an ambassador to her native county. She has now made her home in Castleblayney, County Monaghan, where she has lived for several decades.



Margo says, “On September 25, 2004, I celebrated 40 years in show business with a night to remember in Donegal, where it all started, and the Keynotes [her former band] reformed specially for the night.

"In 2014, I celebrated 50 years in the music business, my ‘Golden Jubilee’. Now that’s a lifetime! I did a concert tour in August, October, November 2014 which I really enjoyed and this year, 2019, I celebrate my ‘Emerald’, fifty-five years of entertaining and I’m delighted to be appearing on Opry le Daniel on TG4 television, especially at Christmas time, with my ‘wee’ brother Daniel, at 9.30pm on Christmas Eve’.