Donegal All-Ireland manager bereaved: Late James (Jim) McGuinness

The funeral took place today in Glenties of James (Jim) McGuinness, late of Ard Patrick, father of Donegal All-Ireland manager, Jim McGuinness.

His death, on Christmas Day, came after a long illness. The late Mr McGuinness was a highly respected businessman in the town of Glenties where he ran a Cafe, undertaking and bus business, catering for schools and tours.

Possessed of a great wit, the late Mr McGuinness was ahead of his time as a business man.

There was a long queue of mourners attending the wake in Ard Patrick on St Stephen's Day and there was a packed church in St Connell's, Glenties today (Friday) as his remains were received for Requiem Mass.

Burial took place afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has taken place of James Mc Guinness (Jim) 125. Ard Patrick, Glenties. His remains will repose at his home from 11am on Thursday, 26th December, until 10pm. Removal to St Connell's Church, Glenties, on Friday, 27th December, for requiem Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Predeceased by sons Charles and Mark, the late Mr McGuinness is survived by his wife Maureen; daughter Noreen; sons Frank and Jim; son-in-law; daughters-in-law; grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many relatives and friends.