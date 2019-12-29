All set for another New Year’s Day Swim at Marble Hill

Contact
Particpants race into the water for the 2019 New Year's Day swim at Marble Hill PICTURE: BRIAN MC DAID
Fancy starting the New Year with a splash?!
Doe Amateur Swimming Club are holding their 44th Annual New Year’s Day Swim at Marble Hill Beach in Dunfanaghy on January 1, 2020.
The event gets underway at 2pm.Traffic management will be in place and it is advisable to arrive early due to the large crowd expected.
The charities to benefit this year are St Bernadette’s Special School in Letterkenny and Scoil Mhúire Creeslough Building Fund. Please support these two worthy causes.
Sponsorship sheets can be obtained from Patricia on 086 855 4813 or email:
Lauren Russell, Sheila and Helen McGee at the New Year's swim in Marble Hill on January 1 this year
