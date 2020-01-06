Donegal woman graduates as Professional Master of Education in Primary Education

Contact
Noirín Roche from Ramelton
Congratulations to Noirín Roche, daughter of Evelyn and Kevin Roche, Aughnagaddy, Ramelton, who graduated as Professional Master of Education in Primary Education.
Noirín is a past pupil of Woodland National School, Letterkenny and Loreto Community School, Milford.
She is currently teaching in St. Matthew's National School, Sandymount, Dublin.
Graduation photographs, wedding pics and photos from other events which you would like featured on our website can be sent to editorial@donegaldemocrat.com
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Mark McHugh, Cllr Niamh Kennedy, Adrian Byrne, Pat Mulkerins and Andrea Doherty. Missing from photo is Aaron Billy Doherty.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.