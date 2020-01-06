Donegal woman graduates as Professional Master of Education in Primary Education

Congratulations to Noirín Roche, daughter of Evelyn and Kevin Roche, Aughnagaddy, Ramelton, who graduated as Professional Master of Education in Primary Education.

Noirín is a past pupil of Woodland National School, Letterkenny and Loreto Community School, Milford.

She is currently teaching in St. Matthew's National School, Sandymount, Dublin.

