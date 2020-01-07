Grainne celebrates 40 years as an SNA at St. Bernadette's

It was a day of celebration at St Bernadette's Special School in Letterkenny where staff and pupils honoured staff member Grainne Hamilton who has reached a magnificent milestone.

Grainne today celebrated 40 years as a Special Needs Assistant at the Letterkenny school.

She was actually the first SNA in the county - and her years of dedication to her job were marked today with a special presentation.

She was joined by some of the original staff members with whom she worked - Eamonn Logue, Mary Roache and Nora Flynn.

They are pictured, along with school principal Cathal Roache (left) and deputy principal John Haran (right).

Grainne (nee Browne) is originally from Drumkeen. She lives in Termon and is married to Danny.