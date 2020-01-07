Donegal wedding photographer is a finalist at National Wedding Awards

A Letterkenny based photographer is one of the finalists at the Irish Wedding Awards 2020.

Stevie Toye (Weddings by Logopix) is one of the finalists in the National Photography category and is proud to represent Donegal wedding photography.

He will be heading to Dublin’s Crowne Plaza Hotel on Monday, January 20, for the gala ball and awards ceremony.

Commenting on the news, he said he was “absolutely blown away” to have been chosen as a finalist.

He continued: “Being nominated as a finalist in the Irish Wedding Awards has been phenomenal for my business already! After two weeks (over Christmas), I’ve had eight wedding enquiries and three confirmed bookings... I’ve been that busy, I have still yet to meet the other five enquiring couples! To win this award would mean so much to us as a relatively new business, but even to be nominated has been a huge privilege, but to take the trophy back to Donegal would be incredible.”

The 4th Irish Wedding Awards 2020 celebrate the best wedding specialists and businesses.

Hundreds of top wedding specialists and establishments that are eligible to be recognised for their impeccable work are expected to attend the prestigious ceremony to celebrate their achievements.

The event will provide a platform to showcase meritorious professionals in the wedding industry, who can create memorable and bespoke weddings to fit every couple’s needs.

Numerous prestigious accolades will be presented to the most deserving specialists, including Wedding Venue of the Year, Caterer of the Year, Photographer of the Year, and Wedding Coordinator of the Year among others.

A spokesperson for The Irish Wedding Awards 2020 said: “These Awards are an exclusive celebration, dedicated to those who work tirelessly to make our dream day as perfect as possible. They seek to recognise everyone in this sector that has shown excellence, commitment and have the customer satisfaction as top priority in their business.

“We would like to wish all the finalists the best of luck and we can’t wait to welcome all our guests at the event and celebrate the winners with them.”

Some weddings pictures taken by Logopix can be seen below.