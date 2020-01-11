Letterkenny Rotary Club say thank you after a very busy Christmas

Letterkenny Rotary Club have extended a sincere thank you to all those who supported their recent Christmas Tree of Remembrance fundraising campaign.

The month of December was a very busy time for the Rotary Club as they once again hosted the annual Christmas Tree of Remembrance at the Letterkenny Shopping Centre.

Also in December, the club loaded almost 100 bicycles for transport to Loughlan House in Co Cavan.

The bikes had been collected during the Donegal Coounty Council Recycle Month in October as part of the Bikes for Africa campaign also facilitated by Bryson Recycling.

The bikes had been in storage pending available transport which was kindly provided free of charge by K & F Woollen Products, Kilmacrennan.

Rotary Club members provided Christmas entertainment at Hillcrest and Archview Nursing Homes

Once the bikes have been fully refurbished, they will be transported further to Gambia along with bikes from all over Ireland and the UK where they will eventually give needy students transport to and from school.

The beneficiary charities from this year's Christmas Tree of Remembrance campaign were the Donegal Down Syndrome Association, St Vincent de Paul and international Rotary charities and a huge thank you to all who supported this wonderful venture by dedicating a Yellow Ribbon in memory of a loved one.

These ribbons will now be blessed at an Ecumenical Service on Sunday, January 19 at 7pm in Conwal Parish Church in Letterkenny as part of Christian Unity Week.

This Service is open to everyone to attend and supper will he served afterwards.

Once again, the Rotary Club is indebted to the management of Letterkenny Shopping Centre, the volunteers from the various charities, and Diver's Hyundai Garage for the sponsorship of the Christmas cards, as well as Transition Year students from the local schools.

Also, on the Saturday before Christmas, Rotarians visited, sang and danced with residents of Hillcrest and Archview Nursing homes.

These events are usually lively occasions and this year was no exception with the marvellous company of Bri Carr and her hugely talented family including father Barney McDaid as well as some members of her school choirs. Thank you Bri and also to Magees Chemist for kindly donating gifts for all of the residents in both nursing homes.

"We are very grateful for all the support we have received throughout the past year and we look forward to supporting many more community events again in 2020, as well as helping those less fortunate worldwide through our International support networks," a Rotary Club spokesperson said.