Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Letterkenny Rotary Club say thank you after a very busy Christmas

Christmas Tree of Remembrance campaign and bike collections a big success

Rotary Club

Hazel Russell of Letterkenny Rotary Club helping out with some of the bikes which were transported to Loughlan House in Co. Cavan

Reporter:

Reporter

Letterkenny Rotary Club have extended a sincere thank you to all those who supported their recent Christmas Tree of Remembrance fundraising campaign.

The month of December was a very busy time for the Rotary Club as they once again hosted the annual Christmas Tree of Remembrance at the Letterkenny Shopping Centre. 

Also in December, the club loaded almost 100 bicycles for transport to Loughlan House in Co Cavan.

The bikes had been collected during the Donegal Coounty Council Recycle Month in October as part of the Bikes for Africa campaign also facilitated by Bryson Recycling.

The bikes had been in storage pending available transport which was kindly provided free of charge by K & F Woollen Products, Kilmacrennan.

Rotary Club members provided Christmas entertainment at Hillcrest and Archview Nursing Homes

Once the bikes have been fully refurbished, they will be transported further to Gambia along with bikes from all over Ireland and the UK where they will eventually give needy students transport to and from school.

The beneficiary charities from this year's Christmas Tree of Remembrance campaign were the Donegal Down Syndrome Association, St Vincent de Paul and international Rotary charities and a huge thank you to all who supported this wonderful venture by dedicating  a Yellow Ribbon in memory of a loved one. 

These ribbons will now be blessed at an Ecumenical Service on Sunday, January 19 at 7pm in Conwal Parish Church in Letterkenny as part of Christian Unity Week. 

This Service is open to everyone to attend and supper will he served afterwards.

Once again, the Rotary Club is indebted to the management of Letterkenny Shopping Centre, the volunteers from the various charities, and Diver's Hyundai Garage for the sponsorship of the Christmas cards, as well as Transition Year students from the local schools.

Also, on the Saturday before Christmas, Rotarians visited, sang and danced with residents of Hillcrest and Archview Nursing homes.

These events are usually lively occasions and this year was no exception with the marvellous company of Bri Carr and her hugely talented family including father Barney McDaid as well as some members of her school choirs. Thank you Bri and also to Magees Chemist for kindly donating gifts for all of the residents in both nursing homes.

"We are very grateful for all the support we have received throughout the past year and we look forward to supporting many more community events again in 2020, as well as helping those less fortunate worldwide through our International support networks," a Rotary Club spokesperson said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie