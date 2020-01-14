Fundraising 10k and Family 3k walk in Kilmacrennan this weekend

Looking for an excuse to shake off those Christmas and New Year cobwebs?

Kilmacrennan Development Group is looking for you get your feet on the road and join in on their latest fundraiser, the Kilmacrennan 10K which takes place on Sunday, January 19.

The race will be around the village of Kilmacrennan and is in aid of the further development of the Kilmacrennan Community Sports Facility and Enterprise Centre.

For those more serious runners, there is a new 10k route which has been getting some great reports from people who have tried it. The route begins in the development beside the new playground at 10.40am and registration begins there from 9.30am on the day of the race. The run is a chip timed event open to those serious about their running.

However, the event is open to everyone and according to Cllr. John O’Donnell, Chairman of Kilmacrennan Development Group, “We would like to encourage everyone, of all running or walking abilities, who would like to get behind this worthwhile charity event to come and join in with our Family 3k route. Let’s get the New Year off to a healthy start and raise money for a great cause in the process”.

This event is the latest in a series of fundraisers in the small village of Kilmacrennan completed to raise money for the further development of the area.

In 2015, concerned with the lack of amenities and recreational facilities, a group of local people came together to see what they could do to improve their community. From this, the Kilmacrennan Development Group was established.

The group has been successful in drawing down on funding from sources like LEADER in association with Donegal Local Development Company (DLDC) with Sports Capital Funding, and Donegal County Council with the Town and Village Renewal Grant. They are also delighted to have established a successful relationship with Clann Credo who have helped by enabling the group to contribute to a shortfall in funding.

Approximately €350,000 has been drawn down on from these sources to date, however, there is still a requirement for the development to be part-funded by the local community. This has been done through organising various events such as the Kilmac 10k, the Joseph McGettigan Tractor Run and Family Fun Day, the Kilmac Mayor Elections and organising a major fundraising draw with a trip to Dubai as the main prize. They have also planned a clothing drive and a sale of unwanted items for February and March this year.

There is a lot of work behind the scenes to make sure these events are a success however, without the support of the local community, none of this would be possible.

Cllr. O’Donnell added “I am delighted to see how much the community has achieved in the past few years, including the new playground, walkway and link to the village, the new Astroturf (which will officially open on Sunday, February 2), developing the new full-sized FAI approved grass pitch and planning to develop an Enterprise Centre and Digital Hub.

"I am proud to be part of the Kilmacrennan community where people are committed to working hard to achieve positive outcomes for the entire community for future generations”.