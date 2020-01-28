All set for some 'Married Bliss' in Ardara

Tickets are selling very well for 'Married Bliss' which will be presented by Ardara GAA club this coming weekend.

The 3-act comedy play, written by Sam Cree, takes to the stage at the clubhouse in Ardara this Friday night and continues Saturday and Sunday.

The play is set in an old farmhouse which is rented for a holiday by Colin and Grace Ramsey played by Joe Ryan and Karen McConnell.

It is owned by Angus Calvin Knox (Saoirse Doherty) a widower who lives next door with his socially awkward daughter Mary Rose (Sinead Concarr) The hired hand on the Knox farm is Donald McDonald (Thomas McHugh) who the owner thinks is going to marry his daughter.

Throw in some manure, a disastrous fishing trip, a few small mice, a daughter and baby who visit (Niamh Boyle) an interfering mother-in-law (Kathleen Boyle) and a favourite daughter (Mabel McHugh) and her husband (Eamon Byrne) and you have the makings of a great comedy.

The show runs on Friday, January 31, Saturday, February 1 and Sunday, February 2 at 8.30pm in the Ardara GAA clubhouse. Tickets are available in Diver's Newsagents.