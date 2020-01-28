It all adds up as St Eunans College are crowned Team Maths champions

Contact
The St Eunans College Team Maths students
St. Eunan’s College Team Maths winners 2020
Pictured are the St Eunans College, Letterkenny students who have been crowned Donegal Team Maths winners for 2020.
This year's schools competition was held in Letterkenny's Radisson Hotel last Friday.
St Eunans now go forward to the All-Ireland Team Maths finals in Dublin.
Included in the photograph, l-r, are Mr. Eamon Doherty (Teacher), Shyam Shaji, Shane O’ Donnell, Ronan Daly, Rory Doherty and Mr. Colm Mc Fadden (Vice Principal).
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.