It all adds up as St Eunans College are crowned Team Maths champions

St. Eunan’s College Team Maths winners 2020

Pictured are the St Eunans College, Letterkenny students who have been crowned Donegal Team Maths winners for 2020.

This year's schools competition was held in Letterkenny's Radisson Hotel last Friday.

St Eunans now go forward to the All-Ireland Team Maths finals in Dublin.

Included in the photograph, l-r, are Mr. Eamon Doherty (Teacher), Shyam Shaji, Shane O’ Donnell, Ronan Daly, Rory Doherty and Mr. Colm Mc Fadden (Vice Principal).