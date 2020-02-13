Letterkenny school's Confirmation classes make kind donation to charity

A big well done to the children of Woodland National School in Letterkenny whose kindness and generosity will help make more yound kids' wishes come true.

Sixth class pupils at the school received the Sacrament of Confirmation at the beginning of February on a special day for the school, the children and their families.

The Confirmation classes at Woodland NS who have made a donation to Make A Wish

The children decided to donate a percentage of the money they received as gifts on their Confirmation to a worthwhile charity.

The idea has become an annual tradition for the 6th class children at Woodland NS and the class of 2020 have kept that tradition going.

The children discuss suitable charities, pitch their recommendations to the classes and vote on which charity they wish to donate to.

This year they collected €1,001 for the Make A Wish Foundation. This money will go a long way to helping to ensure that some local children's wishes can come true.