Letterkenny school's Confirmation classes make kind donation to charity

Contact
Children at Woodland NS present a cheque to Anne Cannon of Make A Wish
A big well done to the children of Woodland National School in Letterkenny whose kindness and generosity will help make more yound kids' wishes come true.
Sixth class pupils at the school received the Sacrament of Confirmation at the beginning of February on a special day for the school, the children and their families.
The Confirmation classes at Woodland NS who have made a donation to Make A Wish
The children decided to donate a percentage of the money they received as gifts on their Confirmation to a worthwhile charity.
The idea has become an annual tradition for the 6th class children at Woodland NS and the class of 2020 have kept that tradition going.
The children discuss suitable charities, pitch their recommendations to the classes and vote on which charity they wish to donate to.
This year they collected €1,001 for the Make A Wish Foundation. This money will go a long way to helping to ensure that some local children's wishes can come true.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.