Cheques presented to two schools following New Year's Day swim at Marble Hill

Doe Amateur Swimming Club raise much needed funds for local causes

Doe Swim Club

A cheque is presented to representatives of Scoil Mhúire, Creeslough

Reporter:

Reporter

Doe Amateur Swimming Club have presented the proceeds from their annual New Year’s Day Swim at Marble Hill.

A presentation function took place in Lizzie's Diner in Dunfanaghy on Monday evening and cheques of over €3,200 were presented to Scoil Mhúire Creeslough and St Bernadette’s Special School in Letterkenny.

Doe Amateur Swimming Club would like to acknowledge everyone who made the 44th annual swim such a success including the marshals, Mulroy Coast Guard, the Civil Defence, the Gardai and especially all those who took part and raised much needed funds for charity.

MAIN PIC: Margaret Anne O’Reilly, Treasurer of Doe Amateur Swimming Club, presenting a cheque for €3,204.29 to John O’Doherty, Principal of Scoil Mhúire, Creeslough for their Building Fund. Also included are members of Doe Amateur Swimming Club, Board of Management Members of Scoil Mhúire and Members of the Parents Association - Noel Brennan, Anthony Gallagher, Treasa Toye, Enda Boyce, Martin Toye, Chairman of Doe Swim Club, Patricia McBride, Patricia McKemey, Seán McBride and Ivan McElhinney

ABOVE: Margaret Anne O’Reilly, Treasurer of Doe Amateur Swimming Club presenting a cheque to John Haran, Principal of St Bernadette’s Special School in Letterkenny for their extension facilities. Also included are members of Doe Amateur Swimming Club and staff members of St Bernadette’s - Noel Brennan, Anthony Gallagher, Treasa Toye, Martin Toye,  Chairman of Doe Swim Club,, Gráinne Hamilton, Ann McGinley, Shauna McFadden, Aisling McMullan, Ivan McElhinney, Patricia McKemey and John Quinn

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

