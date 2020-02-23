IT OCCURS TO ME: A revolution at last

Well, well, it came to pass at last. After all the talk about change and revolution, the headline in Monday’s ‘Irish Independent’, read “Fine Gael TDs revolt over 'grand coalition'”.

Ok, it may not be the kind of revolution that some voters are thirsting for, but sure it’s a start.

As I write, I’m listening to Bernadette Walshe tell Sean O’Rourke on RTÉ about the treatment of her mother in Cork University Hospital. Previously, her father Bart Murphy had spent 22 hours on a trolley and now had to beg for a bed for his wife, Bernadette, who had spent some 54 hours in a corridor in great distress.

“The saddest part was my father, who is nearly 91, was begging and pleading at the desk, asking for my mother to get a bed,” she said.

"My mother is 89 next month. She was admitted to CUH’s A&E on Friday around teatime. It was thought she may be having a stroke.

"She was in an A&E cubicle until 7pm on Sunday. They said they needed the cubicle for someone else. So she was allocated a trolley on a corridor in A&E,” said Ms Walshe.

"She was disorientated. She didn’t have any privacy to be changed. Elderly people should not be put into general A&E. They are the most vulnerable patients. They are at risk of more health complications.

"They are confused and disorientated, they are wailing and crying, trying to get out of their beds. The trauma experienced by these people comes home and we have to pick up the pieces.

"You can judge a society by the way it treats its elderly. What sort of society are we living in? We have voted for change, now the politicians need to act. There has to be accountability, otherwise, the government will fail the people again.

"I can’t understand why we, as a country, have allowed this to happen. Nothing has changed over the last few years.”

There you have it folks...while TD’s ‘Revolt’, Bernadette reminds us that we can judge a society by the way it treats its elderly and as we have voted for change, the politicians need to act.

For God’s sake, forget about old tribal trivia and your dinged egos and think of those upon whose backs this state was built. Otherwise, the next election will really give you something to whinge about!

MARTY FOR TAOISEACH

I thought I was hearing things on RTÉ when Letterkenny native Tom Curran, Fine Gael General Secretary, said: “None of us saw the appetite for change.” I nearly dropped my hearing aid in my caffeine free cup of vegan coffee.

“None of us saw?” Tom asthor, may I suggest Specsavers who also will check the oul ears as well as the eyes.

Also, I read about suggestions of a “Rotating Taoiseach’, and it might work, if it happens on Winning Streak. Imagine Leo and Micheal tethered on different ends of the big wheel, and after a birl or two, we have a Chief! Personally, I’d love Marty as Taoiseach...after all, he’s got two essential attributes...silver hair and a moustache to match! There’s damn few of them about.

AH, THE CRAYTHUR!

I love the story about the ardent Brexiteer who had to stand for ages like a gammy in an immigration queue at an EU airport in Amsterdam and has complained that "this isn’t the Brexit I voted for”.

Colin Browning, who describes himself as one of the 17.4 million people who voted for Brexit, said he was forced to wait for nearly an hour at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol before his passport was checked. “Absolutely disgusting service at Schiphol airport. 55 minutes we have been stood in the immigration queue.

“This isn’t the Brexit I voted for,” he wrote on Twitter.

When another user commented on Mr Browning’s post saying he “got what [he] voted for”, the Brexit supporter replied: “I didn’t vote to stand in a queue for over an hour why [sic] some jobsworth checks our passports. I spent more time at immigration than I did in the air getting to my destination.”

OOOOH! Sensitive wee buck, isn’t he? And what about the ‘jobsworth’ jibe? Roughly translated, it means “How dare a uniformed Johnny Foreigner treat a citizen of the British Empire like this!”

As I write, the tears are tripping me at the thought of Mr Browning’s inconvenience.

THE DEATH OF DEMOCRACY?

An investigation by the Washington Post forensically went through 28,000 reports of bullying in U.S. schools and found hundreds of incidents in which Trump-inspired rhetoric was used to harass children, especially students from Hispanic, black or Muslim backgrounds.

“Since Trump’s rise to the nation’s highest office, his inflammatory language - often condemned as racist and xenophobic - has seeped into schools across America,” it wrote.

“Many bullies now target other children differently than they used to, with kids as young as six mimicking the president’s insults and the cruel way he delivers them.”

The Post’s White House reporters described a president “simmering with rage, fixated on exacting revenge against those he feels betrayed him and insulated by a compliant Republican Party.”

"He is willing to test the rule of law even further and is comfortable doing so, they reported, “to the point of feeling untouchable.”

“If a president can meddle in a criminal case to help a friend, then there’s nothing that keeps him from meddling to harm someone he thinks is his enemy,” Joyce White Vance, a former U.S. attorney, told them.

“That means that a president is fully above the law in the most dangerous kind of way. This is how democracies die.”