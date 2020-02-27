HAIR ADVICE: Your chance to win yourself a lovely prize

Hello Donegal and beyond, this is a letter I received from my sister.

She has recently moved house in London and decided to try out a local hairdresser.

She always sends me funny stories of different hairdressers that she is trying out. Send me a funny story and I will choose one in exchange for a haircut.



My sister’s story:

I went to a local hairdressers this morning.....

I rang up first to confirm the time - 11am. "Is it a consultation or do you really need a haircut?” Hmmmm...

I said, “Well let’s see when I get there?” It’s only around the corner so no harm.

I show up at 10.57 and the place is closed and very dark. At 11am, on the dot, an elderly gentleman showed his head as he climbed a set of stairs from the basement.

“Come on in,” he said. The place was really dark, it was a dark day anyway. He didn’t put on the lights. “What's the plan?” he said.

“Well, I was hoping you might tell me? Maybe a cut and a colour?”

“Sorry no colour today.”

Okay?

“How’s your day going?” I said. “Terrible,” he said.

“Should we put this off for another time?”

“No, no, no.... Take a seat".... hmmmm..... this is a catastrophe! Oh dear, oh, dear, oh, dear....”

“Really?”

“Oh yes, you have a mullet.... terrible, terrible...” I know I have many things but a mullet isn’t one of them.

“Come over here for a wash.”

So I sat down in the dark, he started to wash my hair, “how’s that for you?”

“Oh, fine.” The water was freezing.

“These old buildings, it takes time for everything to warm up.”

No kidding?

At this point, I’m almost about to burst out laughing, but he’s got the scissors.

So, he started cutting my hair....

“Oh, everything is terrible, what with the elections and everything....”

“So, it didn’t go your way then?”

“No, a catastrophe..... silence......Well, I did my bit that’s all I could do!”

I was wracking my brains trying to think of any unusual militant events that might have happened in the last few days!

Silence.

He was then finished, removed the gown with a flourish and put away the scissors.

“Would you like me to use the dryer? Wouldn’t want you catching the flu with wet hair.”

“Well, that would be lovely, thank you.”

“I’ll just put some curl developer in it, give you a little frizz.”

“Lovely,” I said. I now have cow curls everywhere, not in a good way, and the biggest M above my forehead

“That will be £60 please.”

“Right you are.”

The time is now 11.15.

No questions about whether I would like to make an appointment for a colour or anything? He showed me a colour chart at one point and he went for the blonde. Like proper life changing blonde!

Fionnuala, I look look like I’ve just walked around Roguey in a gale force 10.

And, so, my hairdressing adventures continue...

