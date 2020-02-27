Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

HAIR ADVICE: Your chance to win yourself a lovely prize

Send us your funny hairdressing stories

HAIR ADVICE: Your chance to win yourself a lovely prize

Reporter:

Fionnuala McGovern of Arroo Hair Salon

Hello Donegal and beyond, this is a letter I received from my sister.
She has recently moved house in London and decided to try out a local hairdresser.
She always sends me funny stories of different hairdressers that she is trying out. Send me a funny story and I will choose one in exchange for a haircut.


My sister’s story:
I went to a local hairdressers this morning.....
I rang up first to confirm the time - 11am. "Is it a consultation or do you really need a haircut?” Hmmmm...
I said, “Well let’s see when I get there?” It’s only around the corner so no harm.
I show up at 10.57 and the place is closed and very dark. At 11am, on the dot, an elderly gentleman showed his head as he climbed a set of stairs from the basement.
“Come on in,” he said. The place was really dark, it was a dark day anyway. He didn’t put on the lights. “What's the plan?” he said.
“Well, I was hoping you might tell me? Maybe a cut and a colour?”
“Sorry no colour today.”
Okay?
“How’s your day going?” I said. “Terrible,” he said.
“Should we put this off for another time?”
“No, no, no.... Take a seat".... hmmmm..... this is a catastrophe! Oh dear, oh, dear, oh, dear....”
“Really?”
“Oh yes, you have a mullet.... terrible, terrible...” I know I have many things but a mullet isn’t one of them.
“Come over here for a wash.”
So I sat down in the dark, he started to wash my hair, “how’s that for you?”
“Oh, fine.” The water was freezing.
“These old buildings, it takes time for everything to warm up.”
No kidding?
At this point, I’m almost about to burst out laughing, but he’s got the scissors.
So, he started cutting my hair....
“Oh, everything is terrible, what with the elections and everything....”
“So, it didn’t go your way then?”
“No, a catastrophe..... silence......Well, I did my bit that’s all I could do!”
I was wracking my brains trying to think of any unusual militant events that might have happened in the last few days!
Silence.
He was then finished, removed the gown with a flourish and put away the scissors.
“Would you like me to use the dryer? Wouldn’t want you catching the flu with wet hair.”
“Well, that would be lovely, thank you.”
“I’ll just put some curl developer in it, give you a little frizz.”
“Lovely,” I said. I now have cow curls everywhere, not in a good way, and the biggest M above my forehead
“That will be £60 please.”
“Right you are.”
The time is now 11.15.
No questions about whether I would like to make an appointment for a colour or anything? He showed me a colour chart at one point and he went for the blonde. Like proper life changing blonde!
Fionnuala, I look look like I’ve just walked around Roguey in a gale force 10.
And, so, my hairdressing adventures continue...

For any questions or advice call Arroo Hair Salon on 0719843777 or message us on Facebook.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie