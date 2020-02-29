Tributes paid as Jimmy McFadden retires from An Post

Tributes have been paid to Jimmy McFadden who stepped away from the counter for one last time when he retired from An Post on Friday.

The Glenswilly man has worked for almost 40 years with An Post and his friendly smile and warm personality endeared him to his many customers and colleagues down through the years.

Married to Bernie, Jimmy worked with An Post in Letterkenny - but also served with An Post in Mullingar, Monaghan and Drogheda.

On Friday, his colleagues at Letterkenny offered words of tribute and a special presentation was also made to mark his retirement and to thank Jimmy for his many years of service.

Jimmy with a statuette of Cú Chulainn. one of the gifts he received on his retirement from An Post

A keen golfer and a member of Glenswilly GAA club, we wish Jimmy a happy retirement.

PICTURES: STEPHEN DOHERTY