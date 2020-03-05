We asked the women of Donegal if they would ask a man to marry them on February 29 and here are the results

Contact
Over 80 percent of women, that answered our poll, said that they would not ask a man to marry them on February 29.
Once every four years, an old Irish tradition dictates that women can propose to the man she loves during a leap year.
Our results found that 82 percent of women wouldn't propose to a man on that date while 18 percent of women were eager to.
The poll did generate a lot of banter and laughter which everyone enjoyed.
