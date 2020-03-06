The Dungloe-based Elvis club has raised €27,500 for Charity over the course of 6 years

This March the Elvis Rocking in the Hills of Donegal Fan Club will mark its sixth birthday.

The fan club is the only Elvis fan club in the country and is based in the Rosses.

It was established by Beatrice Farrelly who has been an Elvis fan for over 40 years.

The club has 400 members at present and more new members are always welcome Beatrice said.

Huge charity work

The club has raised €27,500 for 21 different charities over the years.

The first big Elvis event, this year, will take place on March 28 in the Caisleáin Óir hotel in Annagry.

Beatrice said: “We have the great Darren Graceland Jones coming over from Wales for the first time to perform his tribute show for us.

“Darren has such a fantastic voice and is such a lovely guy.

“He loves singing Elvis gospel songs so the Mass on Sunday morning will be very special.”

It is hoped that this upcoming event will raise money for the club itself as Elvis tribute artists, their accommodation and flights need to be paid for.

Up until now, no event has been held to support the club over the years.

Dublin event

A summer event is set to take place in Dublin on July 11 which will go to benefit Brother Kevin’s Capuchin Day Centre for the Homeless.

Brother Kevin has strong affiliations with Donegal having spent a tenure in Ards Friary.

Liam Murphy will be the star of the show at the Dublin event.

Elvis events will take place outside of the capital and Donegal this year.

An Elvis event is to be held in Kerry at the Harbour of Lights festival at the Brandon Hotel in Tralee. This event is due to take place between August 28 and 30.

One thing’s for sure, the members of the Donegal Elvis fan club have plenty to look forward to again this year.