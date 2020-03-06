Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

The Dungloe-based Elvis club has raised €27,500 for Charity over the course of 6 years

Elvis Rocking in the Hills of Donegal hits the right note

The Dungloe-based Elvis club has raised €27,500 for Charity over the course of 6 years

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

This March the Elvis Rocking in the Hills of Donegal Fan Club will mark its sixth birthday.
The fan club is the only Elvis fan club in the country and is based in the Rosses.
It was established by Beatrice Farrelly who has been an Elvis fan for over 40 years.
The club has 400 members at present and more new members are always welcome Beatrice said.

Huge charity work
The club has raised €27,500 for 21 different charities over the years.
The first big Elvis event, this year, will take place on March 28 in the Caisleáin Óir hotel in Annagry.
Beatrice said: “We have the great Darren Graceland Jones coming over from Wales for the first time to perform his tribute show for us.
“Darren has such a fantastic voice and is such a lovely guy.
“He loves singing Elvis gospel songs so the Mass on Sunday morning will be very special.”
It is hoped that this upcoming event will raise money for the club itself as Elvis tribute artists, their accommodation and flights need to be paid for.
Up until now, no event has been held to support the club over the years.

Dublin event

A summer event is set to take place in Dublin on July 11 which will go to benefit Brother Kevin’s Capuchin Day Centre for the Homeless.
Brother Kevin has strong affiliations with Donegal having spent a tenure in Ards Friary.
Liam Murphy will be the star of the show at the Dublin event.
Elvis events will take place outside of the capital and Donegal this year.
An Elvis event is to be held in Kerry at the Harbour of Lights festival at the Brandon Hotel in Tralee. This event is due to take place between August 28 and 30.
One thing’s for sure, the members of the Donegal Elvis fan club have plenty to look forward to again this year.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie